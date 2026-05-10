Monetizing Kentucky Basketball Roster Announcements is Genius

The NIL and revenue-sharing era of college athletics has drastically transformed day-to-day business. In order to be successful, you need a healthy budget to financially back the roster. Spending big doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll win big, but you gotta pay to be able to play. Kentucky and the folks at JMI have found a creative way to increase the juice behind this basketball roster.

There is one not-so-relatable analogy Mitch Barnhart uses frequently when describing the revenue-sharing era. Kentucky has about five different buckets to create revenue, like ticket sales and merchandise. They’re looking for ways to create more buckets for revenue.

How else can you create revenue? By squeezing as much juice as possible out of your assets. While that may seem dystopic for folks like Oscar Combs, who can’t bear to imagine a world where Memorial Coliseum’s naming rights can be purchased by a corporation, it’s the game Kentucky needs to play to keep up with the Joneses. They’ve found a new way to generate valuable revenue.

Big on Commitment

When Trent Noah announced his return to Kentucky, he shared a simple graphic with the quote: “I’m back. Let’s go to work, BBN.” At the bottom of the graphic was a slogan and a logo from Kentucky Farm Bureau, “Big on commitment.”

Ever since that decision, every other Kentucky addition has been “Big on commitment.” The folks at JMI have clearly brokered deals between Kentucky Farm Bureau and UK’s new additions for players to announce they will be Wildcats.

Initially, I rolled my eyes at the sponsored announcements, until I remembered how many logos were featured at Jasper Johnson’s commitment ceremony. This is actually a genius way to generate more revenue.

First and foremost, credit to JMI and the players for making the announcement an actual announcement. Typically, sources get to talking to the Joe Tiptons, Jeff Goodmans, or Jacob Polachecks of the world, tipping off fans before a formal announcement. While Kentucky fans may have thought the Cats had a good chance to land a player, uncertainty lingered until the officially sponsored Kentucky Farm Bureau announcement. Few people had ever heard of Franck Kepnang when BBN learned that he’s also “Big on Commitment.”

Official: Franck Kepnang (@franckkepnang) has signed to play his final season at Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/x5q9odIxSD — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) May 9, 2026

People wanted to see “true NIL” and this makes sense. UK and JMI are paying players to come to Kentucky. Now, they’re using a sponsor to directly monetize that announcement, one that gives Kentucky Farm Bureau hundreds of thousands of impressions on social media.

In sports, every inch matters. The JMI’s UK NIL operation has found a creative way to squeeze more dollars and cents into the roster budget. It’s a little thing, but it may be the inches Mark Pope needs to make the Wildcats a winner.