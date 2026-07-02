Former Kentucky WR Montavin Quisenberry will likely miss entire 2026 season at Louisville

The Governor’s Cup meeting in 2026 will feature numerous familiar faces. One of those individuals will likely be taking in the game from the sideline. A notable wide receiver addition in the transfer portal for Jeff Brohm‘s program has suffered a long-term injury.

After Louisville’s spring game, the head coach announced that the former Danville (Ky.) Boyle County standout would likely miss the entire 2026 campaign.

Montavin Quisenberry was a class of 2025 signee who flipped from West Virginia to Kentucky during the recruiting process. The undersized wide receiver accumulated 3,340 yards from scrimmage and 56 total touchdowns as a junior and senior. Quisenberry won Mr. Football in 2024. The wideout would appear in two games during his first season in Lexington. After the coaching change, Quisenberry entered the transfer portal and landed at Louisville.

There were five former Kentucky players who transferred to Louisville this offseason. Former Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow played a big role in all of them relocating down I-64. Each is expected to make an impact for the Cardinals this season but Quisenberry will likely miss his entire sophomore season.

Kentucky transfer portal tracker

The college football transfer portal window closed on Jan. 16. This is where the full scholarship players who left the Kentucky program landed.