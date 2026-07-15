More details emerge from the Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro scuffle in Las Vegas

More details are slowly trickling out from last week’s scuffle in Las Vegas between former Kentucky players Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

As a quick refresher, the NBA world was hit with more behind-the-scenes drama when Adebayo reportedly got into a “physical altercation” with Herro at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel last Friday. The two were teammates with the Miami Heat for the last seven seasons, but Herro was recently traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in the blockbuster deal that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to South Beach.

Soon after the trade went public, Herro seemingly took a subtle shot at Adebayo when he posted a graphic on his Instagram Story with a list of the lowest field goal percentages on midrange shots from last season, which included both Antetokounmpo and Adebayo as two of the 10 worst in the entire league. There was also a series of leaked DMs exchanged with a Heat fan that appeared to show Herro (or someone posing as Herro) taking even more shots at Adebayo.

ESPN’s Sham Charania reported at the time that Adebayo struck Herro “in the face area”. ESPN’s Ramon Shelburne has even more details on what went down in a story published on Tuesday morning, saying that Adebayo confronted Herro over the aforementioned social media posts and leaked DMs.

“Herro responded verbally in a way that Adebayo took exception to and the encounter became physical,” Shelburne reports. “Sources with knowledge of the encounter told ESPN that Adebayo struck Herro near his chin, although descriptions of the nature of the physical contact is in some dispute.

“Herro did not get knocked to the ground, according to sources with knowledge of the interaction, who added that he was restrained by others in the gym from responding physically.”

Charania reported Tuesday that there is believed to be surveillance footage of the incident, although none of it has been made available to the public. Shelburne mentions that Adebayo and Herro had a “mostly good relationship” while teammates in Miami, but that began to fade throughout the 2025-26 campaign while Herro was sidelined for most of the season due to injury.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to move past all of it,” Herro told ESPN about the altercation. “I’m focused on Milwaukee and building something special. They obviously just traded the greatest player in their history, so we want to come in and help continue what they’ve been doing.”

As this is technically an off-the-court incident, it remains unclear if the NBA will step in with a punishment. But it certainly doesn’t sound like Adebayo and Herro will be making up any time soon.