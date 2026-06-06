More Kentucky Basketball Players Move into the Wildcat Coal Lodge
The whole gang is (almost) here. On Saturday afternoon, four more Kentucky basketball players got moved into their new digs at the Wildcat Coal Lodge on campus.
Trent Noah is familiar with the setting. I have a feeling he only needed to bring some changes of clothes to his room ahead of the Harlan County native’s third season at Kentucky.
Justin McBride is used to this routine. Kentucky is his fourth school in as many years. He tipped off his career with Brandon Garrison at Oklahoma State. He transferred to Nevada the following season before his breakthrough at James Madison. Last season, the power forward averaged 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
“I’m an energy guy,” he said as he got settled into the Wildcat Coal Lodge. “I can’t wait to bring some energy to BBN Nation.”
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The two remaining pieces of the puzzle come from the same household. Braydon Hawthorne redshirted last year for the Wildcats. He’ll be joined by his younger brother, Zyon, this summer. Ahead of the momentous occasion, they recreated a photo from many years ago, sitting alongside Joe B. Hall outside of the Wildcat Coal Lodge.
Almost the entire team has made it to Lexington ahead of the 2026-27 season. Only a few folks remain: Kam Williams, Milan Momcilovic, and Osmane N’Diaye.
Kentucky Basketball’s 2026-27 Roster
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|Former School
|2025-26 Stats
|Franck Kepnang
|C
|6-11
|253
|Sr.
|Yaoundé, Cameroon
|Washington
|6.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 BPG
|Jerone Morton
|G
|6-4
|180
|Sr.
|Winchester, KY
|Washington State
|7.8 PPG, 2.6 APG
|Justin McBride
|F
|6-7
|240
|Sr.
|Plano, TX
|James Madison
|15.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG
|Milan Momcilovic
|F
|6-8
|225
|Sr.
|Pewaukee, WI
|Iowa State
|16.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 48.7% 3PT
|Zoom Diallo
|G
|6-4
|180
|Jr.
|Tacoma, WA
|Washington
|15.7 PPG, 4.5 APG, 3.9 RPG
|Kam Williams
|SG
|6-8
|205
|Jr.
|Lafayette, LA
|Kentucky
|6.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG
|Trent Noah
|SG
|6-5
|220
|Jr.
|Harlan, KY
|Kentucky
|3.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG
|Reece Potter
|C
|7-1
|230
|R-Jr.
|Lexington, KY
|Kentucky
|N/A (Redshirt)
|Alex Wilkins
|G
|6-5
|175
|So.
|Mattapan, MA
|Furman
|17.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 2.0 RPG
|Malachi Moreno
|C
|7-0
|250
|So.
|Georgetown, KY
|Kentucky
|9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.8 BPG
|Braydon Hawthorne
|SF
|6-8
|190
|R-Fr.
|Beckley, WV
|Kentucky
|N/A (Redshirt)
|Mason Williams
|PG
|6-2
|205
|Fr.
|Dallas, TX
|Tennessee Collegiate Academy
|Freshman
|Zyon Hawthorne
|CG
|6-2
|170
|Fr.
|Beckley, WV
|Huntington Prep
|Freshman
|Ousmane N’Diaye
|F/C
|6-11
|210
|TBD
|Dakar, Senegal
|Vanoli Cremona (Italy)
|Professional experience (Italy)
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