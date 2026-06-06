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More Kentucky Basketball Players Move into the Wildcat Coal Lodge

Nick-Roush-headshotby: Nick Roush8 minutes agoRoushKSR

The whole gang is (almost) here. On Saturday afternoon, four more Kentucky basketball players got moved into their new digs at the Wildcat Coal Lodge on campus.

Trent Noah is familiar with the setting. I have a feeling he only needed to bring some changes of clothes to his room ahead of the Harlan County native’s third season at Kentucky.

Kentucky small forward Trent Noah moves in
via UK Athletics

Justin McBride is used to this routine. Kentucky is his fourth school in as many years. He tipped off his career with Brandon Garrison at Oklahoma State. He transferred to Nevada the following season before his breakthrough at James Madison. Last season, the power forward averaged 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

“I’m an energy guy,” he said as he got settled into the Wildcat Coal Lodge. “I can’t wait to bring some energy to BBN Nation.”

The two remaining pieces of the puzzle come from the same household. Braydon Hawthorne redshirted last year for the Wildcats. He’ll be joined by his younger brother, Zyon, this summer. Ahead of the momentous occasion, they recreated a photo from many years ago, sitting alongside Joe B. Hall outside of the Wildcat Coal Lodge.

Almost the entire team has made it to Lexington ahead of the 2026-27 season. Only a few folks remain: Kam Williams, Milan Momcilovic, and Osmane N’Diaye.

Kentucky Basketball’s 2026-27 Roster

PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.ClassHometownFormer School2025-26 Stats
Franck KepnangC6-11253Sr.Yaoundé, CameroonWashington6.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 BPG
Jerone MortonG6-4180Sr.Winchester, KYWashington State7.8 PPG, 2.6 APG
Justin McBrideF6-7240Sr.Plano, TXJames Madison15.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG
Milan MomcilovicF6-8225Sr.Pewaukee, WIIowa State16.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 48.7% 3PT
Zoom DialloG6-4180Jr.Tacoma, WAWashington15.7 PPG, 4.5 APG, 3.9 RPG
Kam WilliamsSG6-8205Jr.Lafayette, LAKentucky6.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG
Trent NoahSG6-5220Jr.Harlan, KYKentucky3.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG
Reece PotterC7-1230R-Jr.Lexington, KYKentuckyN/A (Redshirt)
Alex WilkinsG6-5175So.Mattapan, MAFurman17.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 2.0 RPG
Malachi MorenoC7-0250So.Georgetown, KYKentucky9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.8 BPG
Braydon HawthorneSF6-8190R-Fr.Beckley, WVKentuckyN/A (Redshirt)
Mason WilliamsPG6-2205Fr.Dallas, TXTennessee Collegiate AcademyFreshman
Zyon HawthorneCG6-2170Fr.Beckley, WVHuntington PrepFreshman
Ousmane N’DiayeF/C6-11210TBDDakar, SenegalVanoli Cremona (Italy)Professional experience (Italy)

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2026-06-06