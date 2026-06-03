More preseason polls have Kentucky firmly in the Top 25
Milan Momcilovic‘s commitment to Kentucky on Monday night has been the talk of college basketball ever since. His addition to the roster has taken the Wildcats from a team on the outside looking in to a team firmly in the mix for a spot in the preseason Top 25 poll going into 2026-27.
On Tuesday, a slew of notable outlets updated their preseason rankings in the wake of Momcilovic’s decision. We now have a few more to mention as of Wednesday morning. The Field of 68 and CBS Sports both dropped fresh updates to their projections for the 2026-27 season. Bart Torvik also has an analytical projection that predicts Kentucky will have a top-25 offense and defense heading into the fall.
- 1Trending
MOMCILOVIC IS A CAT
LETS GOOOOOOO
- 2Hot
National Media reaction
to Momcilovic to UK
- 3New
Fun Facts
about Milan Momcilovic
- 4
A Rapid Reaction Celebration
Because Milan is a Cat!
- 5
Bat Cats Fall
in extra innings of Rrgional Final.
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Below are the latest preseason rankings for Kentucky with Momcilovic now on board. The 16-23 range is the consensus right now.
- EvanMiya: No. 8-13 range
- FanDuel (Jon Rothstein): No. 16
- ESPN (Jeff Borzello): No. 17
- The Field of 68 (Rob Dauster): No. 17
- CBS Sports (Gary Parrish): No. 17
- The Athletic (CJ Moore): No. 20
- Sports Illustrated (Kevin Sweeny): No. 23
- BartTorvik: No. 23
None of the above preseason polls had Kentucky ranked among the top 25 before Monday’s announcement — that’s how important landing Momcilovic was for head coach Mark Pope in the eyes of the media. The analytical projections also seem to be fans of the Momcilovic addition. Turns out, adding a 48.7 percent three-point shooter (with high volume) with a 6-foot-8 frame is a major boost to a roster, especially one that needed that outside shooting like Kentucky.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard