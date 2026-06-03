More preseason polls have Kentucky firmly in the Top 25

Milan Momcilovic‘s commitment to Kentucky on Monday night has been the talk of college basketball ever since. His addition to the roster has taken the Wildcats from a team on the outside looking in to a team firmly in the mix for a spot in the preseason Top 25 poll going into 2026-27.

On Tuesday, a slew of notable outlets updated their preseason rankings in the wake of Momcilovic’s decision. We now have a few more to mention as of Wednesday morning. The Field of 68 and CBS Sports both dropped fresh updates to their projections for the 2026-27 season. Bart Torvik also has an analytical projection that predicts Kentucky will have a top-25 offense and defense heading into the fall.

Below are the latest preseason rankings for Kentucky with Momcilovic now on board. The 16-23 range is the consensus right now.

None of the above preseason polls had Kentucky ranked among the top 25 before Monday’s announcement — that’s how important landing Momcilovic was for head coach Mark Pope in the eyes of the media. The analytical projections also seem to be fans of the Momcilovic addition. Turns out, adding a 48.7 percent three-point shooter (with high volume) with a 6-foot-8 frame is a major boost to a roster, especially one that needed that outside shooting like Kentucky.