Morehead State stuns Bat Cats in Kentucky home opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Strong leadoff at-bats and equally impressive work from the bullpen helped Morehead State play the spoiler role on Tuesday in Kentucky’s home opener.

The Eagles (3-1) put the leadoff man on base in six of the last seven innings and kept constant pressure on the Wildcats with 11 hits in an 8-6 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

After No. 18 Kentucky took a 6-5 lead into the sixth inning, Morehead State’s bullpen completely shut down the Bat Cats, tossing four scoreless frames to close out the upset win.

Five Morehead relievers combined to hold UK to just two runs over the final 6.2 innings. Luke Hayes (1-0) earned the win, and Alex Miller may have made the biggest impact, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four.

Devin Costa picked up his second save of the season by striking out two of the three UK batters he faced in the ninth inning.

“We had some easy outs that we probably need to clean up, and we didn’t get the big hit,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said. “… When we had ’em on the ropes (bases loaded in the fifth inning) with 3-2 (count) and two outs, we had an opportunity to really just blow the thing open, and we didn’t get it. That’s going to happen, but we competed.

“Pitching-wise, we just need to do a better job of executing… We have to do a better job of getting the leadoff guy out. That was a big challenge for us tonight.”

Morehead native Chase Alderman started for Kentucky and worked 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four. It was the sophomore right-hander’s first appearance since the 2023 season at Eastern Kentucky. He missed the 2024 season after rehabbing from UCL surgery and redshirted in 2025.

Nile Adcock (0-1) took the loss out of the UK bullpen. He allowed two runs on four hits over 1.2 innings on the mound.

Morehead was led at the plate by third baseman Aubrey Kearns and shortstop Jaden Correa with three hits apiece. Each also homered for the Eagles.

“I give them credit,” Mingione said. “They did so many things well… made it hard for us.”

Kentucky was held to just six hits, including two apiece by Hudson Brown and Tyler Cerny. Braxton Van Cleave had the biggest hit of the night for the Bat Cats, a bases-loaded double in the second inning.

The Cats played their third straight game without preseason All-American shortstop Tyler Bell, who injured his left shoulder in the season opener. Mingione said his status is unclear moving forward as the training staff awaits further imaging tests.

*****

Game Ball

Alex Miller, Morehead State — The Eagles’ junior right-hander was dominant in his three innings of work, holding an SEC lineup to just one hit through the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. He struck out four of the 10 batters he faced to keep the Cats at bay.

By The Numbers

1 for 9 – Kentucky’s hitting with two outs.

2 – Errors by the Wildcats after committing just one in the opening three-game series at UNC Greensboro.

6 of 9 – Innings in which Morehead State put its leadoff batter on base.

15 – Fly-ball outs by the Cats.

51-28 – Kentucky’s all-time record against Morehead State.

Up Next

Kentucky returns to action in a three-game weekend series at Evansville. The Aces have started the season 0-3 with two losses to Marshall and one to Kennesaw State. First pitch for Friday’s opener at Braun Stadium is slated for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

(NOTE ON BOX SCORE BELOW: Official scorers changed a first-inning hit by Morehead State’s Alex Kean to an error against UK third baseman Tyler Cerny, making one of the runs charged to UK starter Chase Alderman an unearned run.)