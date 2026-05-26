Morgantown Regional Preview: What to expect in Kentucky's pod

Welcome to the college baseball postseason, Big Blue Nation. For the fourth consecutive year under head coach Nick Mingione, the Kentucky program is back in the NCAA Tournament. The road to Omaha for everyone in field begins now.

One of the most underrated postseason formats in all of sports begins now. We’re starting that party by taking a closer look at Kentucky’s regional pod. Let’s dive in.

Morgantown regional

1. West Virginia (39-14) vs. 4. Binghamton (31-20)

2. Wake Forest (38-19) vs. 3. Kentucky (31-21)

The schedule

A reminder that this is a double-elimination format. Each team will get to play at least two games. There will be a winners bracket and a losers bracket. The regional could stretch to Monday if a 1-1 team sweeps a doubleheader on Sunday.

Friday

Time (ET) Game Teams TV Noon Game 1 (2) Wake Forest vs. (3) Kentucky ESPN2 5 p.m. Game 2 (1) West Virginia vs. (4) Binghamton ESPN+

Saturday

Time (ET) Game Teams TV Noon Game 3 Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser TBD 5 p.m. Game 4 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner TBD

Sunday

Time (ET) Game Teams TV Noon Game 5 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser TBD 5 p.m. Game 6 Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner TBD

Monday

Time (ET) Game Teams TV TBD Game 7 Only needed if two teams have just one loss TBD

Team sheets

This is how each team ranked in RPI and how the win/loss results shook out in the quad system.

Team capsules

1. West Virginia

Randy Mazey spent 12 years as the head coach at West Virginia. The former East Carolina head coach lead the program to its first super regional appearance in 2024. The winning did not stop under Steve Sabins. The long-time WVU assistant was promoted to head coach ahead of the 2025 season. He led the Mountaineers to a super regional and now has this program hosting for the first time since 2019. Expectations were high for this club entering 2026. WVU has exceeded those expectations. The Mountaineers rolled through non-conference play with a strong road series win against Liberty before finishing 21-9 in Big 12 play. WVU has won with pitching and defense. The Mountaineers rank top-20 nationally in ERA (No. 9), WHIP (No. 14), and fielding percentage (No. 19). Three pitchers (Chansen Cole, Ian Korn, Maxx Yehl) received first-team All-Big 12 honors. Starting catcher Gavin Kelly (1.160 OPS, 13 HR, 48 RBI) is a dangerous bat in the lineup.

2. Wake Forest

Tom Walter is now in year 17 running this ACC baseball program. Under his watch, the Demon Deacons have now made nine NCAA Tournament appearance, one ACC title, and made the College World Series in 2023. The Deacs are making their sixth consecutive postseason appearance. Wake Forest was outstanding against teams it was clearly better than but struggled against top competition all year. The Deacs were just 9-15 against top-50 RPI teams. That ultimately led to a 16-14 ACC record and a one-and-done trip at the ACC Tournament. The No. 2 seed has the best offense in this regional. Wake Forest ranks top-35 nationally in home runs (No. 26), on-base percentage (No. 28), and runs per game (No. 34). The pitching (No. 46 nationally in ERA) has been solid throughout the season. Starting pitcher Chris Levonas (10-3, 2.90 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 68.1 IP, 110 K) was a first-team All-ACC selection and could be who UK sees on Friday afternoon.

Wake Forest right-hander Chris Levonas went nuts today. 6 perfect innings with 14 punch outs.



Already touching 100 and could be a first rounder in 2027. pic.twitter.com/zWnDbAHkpb — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) February 28, 2026

3. Kentucky

This SEC program has now made 13 NCAA Tournament appearances. Nick Mingione has been at the helm for five of them. The Bat Cats were on the bubble but made it into the field of 64 for the second year in a row as a No. 3 seed. After a hot start in non-conference and a sweep against Alabama, things cooled off considerably for Kentucky. This team finished finished just 13-19 after a 18-2 start and enters the tournament riding a three-game losing streak. UK might have the most star power in this regional with starting pitcher Jaxon Jelkin (8-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 88.1 IP, 98 K) and shortstop Tyler Bell (1.119 OPS, 7 HR, 27 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 25.9% free pass rate). UK has had some massive pitching problems outside of Jelkin but went toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in college baseball (5-4 against regional hosts) this year. Their best might be better than the rest of the regional’s best.

4. Binghamton

Tim Sinicki is in year 34 at Binghamton and has the Bearcats back in the postseason in consecutive years for only the second time in school history. Sinicki became the head coach here in 1993 when Binghamton was a D-III program. They ultimately moved to D-II before transitioning to D-I in 2001. Binghamton joined the America East in 2002 and will make their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance this weekend. Binghamton won the America East Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Matt Bolton (1.024 OPS, 6 HR, 44 RBI, 15 stolen bases) leads the way on offense and the pitching rotation has some balance. The Bearcats are just 1-11 in the NCAA Tournament and have not won a game since 2009.