Morguson, Edwards shine in Powell County's 86-68 rout over Perry County Central

In an already stacked class of 2028 guards that features Josh Lindsay (St. Xavier), Jordan Mitchell (Male), and Austin Sears (Montgomery County), Conner Morguson of Powell County (14-6) is making quite a name for himself, too.

The sophomore guard poured in 29 points and 12 assists in a 14th Region showdown against Perry County Central (12-10), as the Pirates sailed away with the game 86-68 in this Monday night matchup.

“We wanted to prove this region that we’re number one, and we’re going to Rupp,” said Morguson, fired up after the win.

Morguson recently received his first Division 1 offer from Fairfield, and broke Powell County’s single-game three-point record, with 11, just a game before.

After the game, Powell County head coach Josh Crowe praised Morguson on his IQ and vision. His passing ability is fearless, fitting the ball in tight windows from unique arm angles, drawing likeness to a quarterback in football.

But it wasn’t just a one-man crew for the Pirates, who rank second in the state in scoring, as Bryson Edwards matched Morguson’s point total, while missing only two shots all game.

“It makes the game a whole lot easier to be teammates with Bryson,” said Morguson. “You throw it up to him and he’ll catch it, he’ll get three if you need one. He does whatever it takes.”

It wasn’t wire-to-wire for Powell Co., though, as Perry County Central came out as the aggressor, jumping out to an early 15-8 lead, and held on until the Pirates thieved it from right under its nose.

In the second quarter, down 27-21, Powell Co. erupted on a 15-2 run for its first lead of the game and wouldn’t look back. Add on a 27-point third quarter, and it was smooth sailing for the Pirates until the final horn.

“We just re-emphasize that with the guys at halftime, that third quarter we own,” said Crowe. “If we can win the third quarter and stretch it out, then we know we can wear them down and win the game.”

This game served as a microcosm for Powell County’s season. After starting with a 2-4 record, the Pirates corrected course with a current 12-2 stretch, making a run to sit atop the 14th Region, one that they have conquered only twice before in 1974 and 2003. These two teams were honored on Monday night, as Powell Co. repped no-name throwback uniforms.

“We’re all about the history here,” said Crowe. “Getting to bring the ’74 and ’03 teams back here means a lot, and it’s kind of neat because both of these teams in the finals of those regions knocked out Perry County.”

Maybe we’ll see the Pirates add to their precious collection, hoisting a 2026 regional banner when the season is all said and done.

Around the State

An hour-drive west, No. 24 Lexington Catholic (15-6) welcomed No. 3 Madison Central (23-3). In what is becoming a common theme this year, the Knights earned yet another upset at home, defeating the Indians 60-56.

North Laurel first fell victim, then GRC, and now Madison Central, as Lex Cath is proving itself as one of Kentucky’s toughest environments.