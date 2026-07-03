The Most Underrated Aspects of Will Stein's Offense

Will Stein‘s resume is highlighted by prolific passing numbers, a Heisman Trophy finalist, and a couple of CFP appearances. The QB stats are jarring for Kentucky football fans who have not enjoyed a season with a 3,000-yard passer since 2010. Big Blue Nation should prepare for improved quarterback play, but Stein is not bringing Hal Mumme football to Lexington.

“What stands out to me is the evolution of his run game,” Coach Dan Casey shared with KSR on a No Huddle edition of 11 Personnel.

During Stein’s first season in Eugene, Oregon ranked third nationally in yards per carry (5.91). They had a Top 25 rushing attack last fall and the third-best in the Big Ten. Over the last four years calling plays, Stein has meshed together various blocking schemes to create an explosive attack.

“What’s underrated about what he did at Oregon is the run game component, just the diversity of it. I think some guys will say, ‘I’m more of the zone-scheme side of things or I’m more on the gap-scheme.’ He really blends everything together well,” Casey said.

“Last year at Oregon, they had a lot of injuries. I thought they adapted the offense really well to absorb some of those injuries and continue to play really high-level offensive football.”

You can’t have an efficient rushing attack with a lackluster offensive line. After putting together three straight Joe Moore Award finalists, Stein and Cutter Leftwich invested in the transfer portal to assemble a unit in the trenches that should be the strength of the team.

“Just being there in person and seeing some of the size they have, I’m a huge fan of Cutter Leftwich and what he does schematically, but also developmentally. One of the things at Oregon is they asked their offensive line to do things that they did well,” said Casey.

“I think sometimes, technically yes, we all run counter, we all run power, we all run zone schemes, but what do they do best? I think the offensive line is really going to benefit, not only from the schematic side of it, but also the development side of it. There’s some big bodies out there. I expect them to take a step forward this year, for sure.”

Kentucky fans can expect quarterbacks to have a higher completion percentage under Stein, but do not underestimate what the Wildcats can accomplish in the run game, particularly if this talented group of running backs remains healthy.

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