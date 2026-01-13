Murray State punter Tom O'Hara commits to Kentucky -- another Aussie!

The Aussie pipeline will never die in Lexington, no matter who is coaching the Kentucky Wildcats. Mark Stoops out, Will Stein in — still snagging punters from Down Under.

Up next? Murray State’s Tom O’Hara, who announced his commitment to UK on Monday. This shouldn’t come as a shock to you, either, because KSR’s Matt Jones hinted that the news was coming from his top-secret sources (definitely not named Max Duffy) a week ago.

Now, it’s official.

O’Hara is the third specialist addition for Stein and the Wildcats, joining South Florida kicker Adam Zouagui and Georgia State long snapper Spencer Radnoti. This is the 27th overall portal commitment for the Wildcats this cycle for a total overhaul in Lexington.

What do you need to know about O’Hara? He came from ProKick Australia, the same program that sent Max Duffy — who recently coached at Murray State, for those connecting the dots here — to Kentucky. Spending two seasons with the Racers, he averaged 44.9 yards per punt in 2024, the third-best in the Missouri Valley. Last fall, he averaged 43.8 yards per punt and booted a career-long 71-yarder.

Sign up for the KSR Newsletter to receive Kentucky Wildcats news in the most ridiculous manner possible.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Class

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson S (6-0, 180) Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons Pittsburgh Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Elijah “Bo” Barnes LB (6-1, 244) Dallas (Texas) Skyline Texas Redshirt Freshman Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior CJ Baxter Jr. RB (6-1, 227) Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Texas Redshirt Junior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Ja’Kayden Ferguson WR (6-2, 187) Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall Arkansas Sophomore Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Lance Heard T (6-6, 330) Monroe (La.) Neville LSU | Tennessee Senior Mark Manfred III CB (6-1, 175) Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry Missouri Redshirt Freshman Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Tom O’Hara P (6-1, 197) St. Bedes College (Melbourne, Australia) Murray State Junior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Spencer Radnoti LS (6-3, 230) Canton (Ga.) Cherokee Georgia State Redshirt Sophomore Cyrus Reyes S (6-1, 200) Taylor (Texas) High Mississippi State Junior Mark Robinson T (6-5, 320) Longwood (Fla.) Lyman UTEP Junior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tucker (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tegra Tshabola OG (6-6, 325) Lakota West (Oh.) Ohio State Redshirt Senior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman iDL (6-2, 300) Davenport (Iowa) High South Alabama Redshirt Senior JacQai Young QB (6-2, 205) Hurricane (W. Va.) High Marshall Redshirt Sophomore Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 188) Herndon (Va.) High Davidson | South Florida Senior

Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.