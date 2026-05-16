Napoleon Solo Wins Preakness Stakes 151

The 151st running of the Preakness Stakes did not look like many of its predecessors. The second leg of the Triple Crown moved from Pimlico Race Course to Laurel Park, restricting capacity to only 4,800. It did share one thing in common with last year’s race: it did not feature the Kentucky Derby winner. Despite Golden Tempo’s absence, horse racing fans received a treat on Saturday in Maryland.

The hometown favorite, Taj Mahal, was the betting favorite in the race and held the lead until they hit the homestretch. The hot pace did not slow down Napoleon Solo. Paco Lopez stalked the leader, then took command. Iron Honor made an admirable push, but Chad Brown’s horse didn’t have enough to catch the winner.

Napoleon Solo won the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes with a time of 1:58.69. It’s the colt’s first win of his three-year-old season after faltering in the Fountain of Youth and the Wood Memorial.

Trained by Chad Summers, it’s the first Triple Crown win for the New York native. A $2 win bet paid $17.80. Iron Honor finished second, with Chip Honcho third. A $1 trifecta paid out $597.10, and the exacta (which this loser hit) was worth $53.60.

The 151st Preakness Stakes belongs to Napoleon Solo! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Vdsph4eDkV — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 16, 2026

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