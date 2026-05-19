Nashville officially awarded the 2030 Super Bowl

Big Blue Nation’s favorite city (and yours truly’s home) just got some very big news. NFL team owners approved Nashville’s bid to host the 2030 Super Bowl. It will be the first for Music City and will take place in the new Nissan Stadium, which is scheduled to be completed in February 2027.

Dan Patrick was the first to report that Nashville was expected to land Super Bowl LXIV last month. Yesterday, the rumblings got louder as the NFL spring meetings got underway in Orlando. Today, it was made official with a unanimous 32-0 vote by the league’s owners. Nashville will be the 21st city to host the event, a move only possible because of the new Nissan Stadium. The $2.2 billion venue will have a fixed, translucent roof, which will give Nashville the ability to host major events like the Super Bowl, the Final Four, the College Football Playoff, and WrestleMania (in fact, the city is actively bidding to host WrestleMania 2028).

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that Nashville’s success hosting the 2019 NFL Draft also factored into the decision. Over 600,000 fans descended upon the city over three days, a record at the time.

“The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the greatest fan events in our history,” Goodell said in a statement. “Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey. The vision of Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans helped make this moment possible. With great partners at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. and Tennessee Titans, we can’t wait to put on an unforgettable show in 2030.”



Nashville’s wild growth over the past 15 years also paved the way. According to Albert Breer, the Nashville metro area currently has 62,000 hotel rooms; by the time 2030 rolls around, that number is expected to be 80,000. The new East Bank district surrounding the stadium should also be completed by then, giving fans a place to eat, drink, and be merry besides Broadway. The current Nissan Stadium is set to be demolished in February 2027, with the land cleared within a year. The old scrap yard near the stadium — an eyesore for the city for years — is also being redeveloped.

With the Super Bowl and potentially WrestleMania coming to town, hopefully, the Final Four isn’t far behind. The event is set through 2031, starting with Detroit (2027), Las Vegas (2028), Indianapolis (2029), North Texas (2030), and Atlanta (2031). 2032 sounds like our year, BBN.