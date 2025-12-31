Nate Dodson will join Kentucky's staff as assistant QB coach

New Kentucky head coach Will Stein continues to make hires as the new leader at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility is building quite the deep coaching staff. Another name recently emerged. He will be expected to work closely with new offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

LSU offensive analyst Nate Dodson is joining Kentucky’s staff as assistant quarterbacks coach, according to his social media profile.

The 31-year-old spent the 2025 season with Brian Kelly’s program and worked directly with Sloan. Before that, the Southern California native spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as an operations assistant. There appeared to some overlap with former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen during the 2018 season. From there, Nate Dodson accepted a graduate assistant position at Minnesota ahead of the 2019 season. The young coach would spend three seasons with P.J. Fleck‘s program and was on the same staff in Minneapolis as new Kentucky linebackers coach Chad Wilt. Dodson would then follow offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. to Colorado. Dodson appeared to stay in Boulder for two seasons as the program transition to the Deion Sanders era in 2023.

Kentucky has added a young quarterbacks coach who has worked for three separate power conference programs to begin his coaching career.

In the NFL, you often see coordinators who do not have position coach titles. That allows them to oversee the entire offensive operation while other assistants focus specifically on coaching individual positions. It appears that UK is using a similar model where position coaches will help take some things off the plates of Sloan and Jay Bateman.

Joe Sloan: Offensive Coordinator

Jay Bateman: Defensive Coordinator

Cutter Leftwich: Offensive Line

Kolby Smith: Running Backs

Joe Price III: Wide Receivers

Josh Christian-Young: Safeties

Anwar Stewart: Defensive Line

Tony Washington Jr: Pass Rushers

Allen Brown: Cornerbacks

Parker Fleming: Special Teams, Inside Receivers

Justin Burke: Passing Game, Tight Ends (Unconfirmed) Nate Dodson: Assistant Quarterbacks

Derek Warehime: Run Game

Ty Holder: Cornerbacks

Chad Wilt: Linebackers

Trey Odom: Safeties

James Gibson: Nickels

Jack Ray: Special Teams (Unconfirmed)