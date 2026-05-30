Nate Harris will start, Luke Lawrence back in lineup for Kentucky against West Virginia
Kentucky opened the 2025 NCAA Tournament in the Clemson Regional facing West Virginia in a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup. Lefty Ben Cleaver was on the mound for the Bat Cats. Kentucky is going with a different matchup in Saturday’s gigantic tilt.
Nate Harris will start his second NCAA Tournament game on Saturday.
Nate Harris (4-2, 5.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 42.1 IP, 39 K) made two starts to end the season after missing a month with a shoulder injury. Harris was pulled in the first inning against Florida, but gave Kentucky three strong innings against a potent Arkansas lineup in a game where the Bat Cats secured that key 13th SEC win. The sophomore should be fresh and has NCAA Tournament experience. The right-handed pitcher went six innings and allowed three earned runs with seven strikeouts against a regional host last year. UK will be looking for something similar on Saturday.
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That was not the only big development on Kentucky’s card. Luke Lawrence is back in the lineup after taking a pitch against the knee in the win over Wake Forest. The left-handed hitter will fill the designated hitter spot. That moves Ethan Hindle to second base. Lawrence is slashing .340/.451/.445 across 250 plate appearances this season with 15 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. He has been Mr. Reliable for Kentucky this season.
The Lineup Card
Kentucky
- Jayce Tharnish (CF)
- Tyler Bell (SS)
- Luke Lawrence (DH)
- Hudson Brown (1B)
- Ethan Hindle (2B)
- Braxton Van Cleave (RF)
- Carson Hansen (LF)
- Caeden Cloud (3B)
- Owen Jenkins (C)
Pitcher: Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44.2 IP, 44 K)
West Virginia
- Matt Ineich (SS)
- Gavin Kelly (C)
- Paul Schoenfield (CF)
- Sean Smith (DH)
- Matthew Graveline (LF)
- Armani Guzman (1B)
- Brodie Kresser (2B)
- Ben Lumsden (RF)
- Tyrus Hall (3B0
Pitcher: Maxx Yehl (8-2, 2.16 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 79.1 IP, 95 K)
How To Watch: No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky
Kentucky will play in the second game on Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia is hosting. Expect a jam-packed crowd at the park in Monongalia County.
- First Pitch: 5 p.m. ET
- TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis)
- Radio: UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick)
- AM: 630 WLAP
- Online: iHeart Radio
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