Nate Harris will start, Luke Lawrence back in lineup for Kentucky against West Virginia

Kentucky opened the 2025 NCAA Tournament in the Clemson Regional facing West Virginia in a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup. Lefty Ben Cleaver was on the mound for the Bat Cats. Kentucky is going with a different matchup in Saturday’s gigantic tilt.

Nate Harris will start his second NCAA Tournament game on Saturday.

Nate Harris (4-2, 5.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 42.1 IP, 39 K) made two starts to end the season after missing a month with a shoulder injury. Harris was pulled in the first inning against Florida, but gave Kentucky three strong innings against a potent Arkansas lineup in a game where the Bat Cats secured that key 13th SEC win. The sophomore should be fresh and has NCAA Tournament experience. The right-handed pitcher went six innings and allowed three earned runs with seven strikeouts against a regional host last year. UK will be looking for something similar on Saturday.

That was not the only big development on Kentucky’s card. Luke Lawrence is back in the lineup after taking a pitch against the knee in the win over Wake Forest. The left-handed hitter will fill the designated hitter spot. That moves Ethan Hindle to second base. Lawrence is slashing .340/.451/.445 across 250 plate appearances this season with 15 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. He has been Mr. Reliable for Kentucky this season.

The Lineup Card

Kentucky

Jayce Tharnish (CF) Tyler Bell (SS) Luke Lawrence (DH) Hudson Brown (1B) Ethan Hindle (2B) Braxton Van Cleave (RF) Carson Hansen (LF) Caeden Cloud (3B) Owen Jenkins (C)

Pitcher: Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44.2 IP, 44 K)

West Virginia

Matt Ineich (SS) Gavin Kelly (C) Paul Schoenfield (CF) Sean Smith (DH) Matthew Graveline (LF) Armani Guzman (1B) Brodie Kresser (2B) Ben Lumsden (RF) Tyrus Hall (3B0

Pitcher: Maxx Yehl (8-2, 2.16 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 79.1 IP, 95 K)

How To Watch: No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky

Kentucky will play in the second game on Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia is hosting. Expect a jam-packed crowd at the park in Monongalia County.

First Pitch : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis)

: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jensen Lewis) Radio : UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick)

: UK Sports Network (Darren Headrick) AM : 630 WLAP

: 630 WLAP Online: iHeart Radio

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