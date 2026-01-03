Nate Oats knew Alabama could exploit Kentucky's questionable passing tendencies

At least on paper, Kentucky has been an above-average passing team this season. But Nate Oats saw something on film that led him to believe otherwise. He used that information to exploit the Wildcats’ offense, which Alabama held to just 74 points on 42.4 percent shooting during Saturday’s 15-point win for the Crimson Tide.

Even after losing the SEC-opener in rough fashion, Kentucky’s assist numbers still look good from a wide view. UK’s assist rate of 58.9 remains a top 50 mark in the nation. The ‘Cats went into Tuscaloosa averaging 18.3 assists per outing, which ranked 32nd nationally. Those numbers would lead one to believe Kentucky is good at moving the ball around and getting teammates open looks.

But a harder look at how Kentucky was generating assists and who they were getting them against helped Oats establish a game plan that clearly worked in his team’s favor. UK finished with just nine assists to 12 turnovers in the loss to Alabama. It won’t shock you to hear it said out loud, but Kentucky has essentially been stat-padding assist numbers against inferior competition.

“We looked at a few different stats coming into this game. I had our guys pull every assist they’ve had,” Oats said postgame. “When I watched them play, I didn’t feel like they move the ball great. And then you look and their assist rate is actually pretty high.

“Well, do a little deeper dive, 27 assists, 27 assists, 27 assists against buy games that played a lot of zone. When they play high-major teams that were really good, they’re assist rate is very low. They throw it into the bigs, they’re not really passing. They had seven assists out of the post in 13 games coming in, (Malachi) Moreno had four of them.”

A quick look at Kentucky’s game-by-game log shows us exactly what Oats was talking about. UK has seven games this season with at least 20 assists, all of them coming against non-Power 5 competition. The ‘Cats won those games with relative ease. But in the other seven games against Power 5 schools (in which Kentucky is now 2-5), they’ve failed to record more than 14 assists in any of them.

For the season, Kentucky has posted a 168-70 assist/turnover ratio (2.4) against the bad teams, but a 79-70 ratio (1.13) against the good teams. That’s a significant difference.

At least through the first 14 games of the season, Kentucky has struggled to move the ball when facing quality opponents. Not having the team’s best passer, Jaland Lowe, for a good chunk of that time certainly didn’t help, but he also can’t make every single play. Especially when Kentucky has been passing the ball into the post, the offense stops in its tracks while everyone else watches.

“Our thing was, they throw it in (to the post), like these guys aren’t trying to pass,” Oats added. “They’re trying to score the ball.”

And that’s another part of the issue: Kentucky doesn’t have back-to-the-basket bigs who can be relied upon to efficiently score points in the post — not right now, at least. Moreno is the only Wildcat that Oats saw have any sort of success passing the ball out of those situations. Whenever UK dropped the ball down low against Alabama, Oats had his bigs stay strong while his guards crashed hard on the ball.

“Our practice didn’t translate to the game,” Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said of his team’s passing numbers against Alabama. “Our intentionality of making plays for teammates was tough. Our pace was lacking at times. Those things, just the fundamentals, we can do it, we’ll do it, but we did not do it today. Under 10 assists is just not good basketball.”