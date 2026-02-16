Nation's Third-Ranked Quarterback Sets Multiple Visits to Kentucky

A coaching change injects momentum into college football programs. Will Stein is using his pedigree as a developer of top quarterbacks to give the Kentucky football program something rarely seen on the recruiting trail. The Cats have juice and are catching the eyes of the nation’s top quarterback prospects.

Andre Adams, a four-star passer from Nashville, has made plans to be in Lexington this spring. He won’t be the only highly-touted passer in town.

Israel Abrams tells Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that he has multiple dates on his calendar blocked off to visit Kentucky. He’ll be in Lexington this spring for an unofficial visit on March 13. He’s already planning a return trip for a June 19 official visit.

Abrams is the third-ranked quarterback in the Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2027 class. Last fall, the 6-foot-4, 194-pound athlete from Illinois led the state with 4,072 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. He threw for 418 yards and four touchdown passes, while adding another rushing score in a Class 4A State Championship victory for Montini Catholic.

Kentucky is making up ground in a crowded recruitment. Alex Golesh has given Auburn all of the early buzz, with multiple RPM picks for the Tigers to land the coveted recruit. They’re one of a handful of schools that will host Abrams for official visits. Purdue and Florida State have dates set, while Tennessee is also working to get Abrams to Knoxville for an OV.

Will Stein and Joe Sloan regularly recruited the top quarterbacks in the country at Oregon and LSU. The Kentucky name doesn’t carry the same weight as those name brands, but that isn’t stopping the two coaches from swinging for the fences. It’s difficult to discern which target is most likely to hop on board, but the Wildcats are in a good position with plenty of talented options.

Another 4-Star Kentucky Official Visitor

Abrams wasn’t the only talented recruit who set up an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend. Asa Barnes is a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 20 running back in the country. A Tennessee native, the Vols are considered his top option, but Kentucky is making a move. He tells Steve Wiltfong that he will officially visit both schools in June.

“They show a bunch of love and I like the way Coach Kolby (Smith) is teaching and I think Kentucky could make some noise within the coming months and years,” Barnes explained. “And even though they came on into my recruitment way after some schools the amount they pursue me really pushes their case.”

