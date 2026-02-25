NBA podcast debates USA vs The World vs Kentucky
An e-mail submission to the “Game Over” podcast threw out a wild idea for the next NBA All-Star Weekend format. Rob, a “Game Over” listener, suggested to hosts Max Kellerman and Rich Paul that the NBA try the U.S. versus the World again, following the success of this year’s game. However, Rob thinks a third team should be included, featuring all University of Kentucky alums.
Kellerman and Paul first laughed at the idea until naming off potential rosters for the three teams. “SGA, Maxey, Fox, Murray, Booker, KAT, AD, Bam, and Randle,” Kellerman says as they both realize the depth of Big Blue Nation in the Association. He could’ve kept going with Tyler Herro, Reed Sheppard, Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington, and several more to complete the team, but the point was made.
Paul, whose Klutch Sports agency has represented several Kentucky Wildcats, couldn’t deny the premise. “I’m not mad at it.”
“Yo, Kentucky!” Kellerman shouts. “I think I have to see this.”
They listed Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Chet Holmgren, Steph Curry, Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Tyrese Halliburton for the Americans, and Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Deni Avdija, Alperen Şengün, Josh Giddey, and Pascal Siakam to represent the international team.
It would never happen because other schools would fight the publicity for Kentucky, but I like my team if the NBA were to try it out.
