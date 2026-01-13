NBA teams monitoring Jayden Quaintance's knee status after he missed Mississippi State game

After rehabbing a torn ACL for nine months, Jayden Quaintance‘s on-court play hasn’t been consistent since making his Kentucky debut — and yet, he’s still widely considered to be a top 10 draft pick.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN draft expert Jeremy Woo updated his 2026 NBA mock draft projections. In it, he had Quaintance going to the Chicago Bulls with the eighth overall pick. But according to Woo, NBA teams continue to monitor the status of Quaintance’s knee, especially after the sophomore big man was held out of Saturday’s win over Mississippi State. Add in some questions about his offensive abilities, and NBA front offices want to see how his game and his knee respond the rest of the college season.

“Quaintance sat out Kentucky’s game over the weekend with what was described by coach Mark Pope as knee swelling, a situation NBA teams will hope doesn’t turn into a prolonged absence coming off of his ACL surgery last March,” Woo wrote. “Results have been uneven in his four games back, with a strong game against St. John’s his only notable showing, in which his physicality and defensive play impressed.

“Opinions on Quaintance are more mixed than this placement might indicate, as scouts have questions about his offensive limitations as a smaller center who probably won’t space the court or warrant focused touches. But the dearth of top-end center prospects in this class and Quaintance’s strong defensive potential should keep him in the conversation for teams targeting frontcourt help.”

Quaintance has only appeared in four games so far for Kentucky. It was anticipated there would be rust in his game once he finally made his debut, but he didn’t show much of it in that impressive second-half performance against a physical St. John’s team (10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks for the game). However, we haven’t seen that level of impact in his three games since. He finished with just one point and four rebounds in the loss to Missouri last week after struggling with Alabama’s bigs the game prior.

That being said, it’s going to take more than a handful of poor performances on a disappointing Kentucky team for NBA franchises to change their minds on Quaintance’s potential. The 18-year-old is 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and the potential to be an elite defensive player sooner rather than later. USA Today’s latest mock draft (released last Friday) has him going seventh overall to the Charlotte Hornets. The Athletic’s Top 100 draft prospects list, which dropped last Wednesday, ranks him as the sixth-best player.

Pope said Monday that Quaintance was dealing with swelling in his knee (a common part of the rehab process) ahead of the Mississippi State game, which led to him sitting out. It’s unclear at this time if Quaintance will take the floor for Kentucky for Wednesday’s road game against LSU, but he’s trending in the right direction.

“He has progressed. He has made progress, feeling better,” Pope said of Quaintance. “We did some more testing, so that’s an ongoing thing, too, that we’re going to probably figure out more about in the next couple of days as we kind of do consults.”

Kentucky was still able to blow out Mississippi State without Quaintance, but the faster he can get acclimated to playing alongside his teammates, the higher the Wildcats’ ceiling for this season will be.