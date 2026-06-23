What the NCAA's age-based eligibility model, aka 5-in-5, means for Kentucky

This afternoon, the NCAA Division I Cabinet unanimously voted to approve its new age-based eligibility model, which will give players a fixed, five-year window to complete up to five seasons of eligibility. The clock will start once a player enrolls full-time in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier.

The decision won’t be final until the meeting concludes on Wednesday, but it’s all but official. What does it mean for your University of Kentucky Wildcats? Let’s walk through it.

Everyone currently enrolled who hasn’t already redshirted can get another year of eligibility

Players currently enrolled in college for the 2026-27 year will have the option of using the age-based model or the old eligibility rules (four seasons to complete five total years of eligibility), whichever works best for them. So, essentially, everyone on a Kentucky sports roster for the upcoming season who has not taken a redshirt year yet will get an additional year of eligibility if they want it. That includes rising seniors like Milan Momcilovic and Justin McBride on the men’s basketball team, Clara Strack and Asia Boone on the women’s basketball team, and Ty Bryant and Lance Heard on the football team. Players who have redshirted a year already, like Kenny Minchey or Braydon Hawthorne, won’t get that extra year.

The age-based model will be the only option for players enrolling in school starting with the 2027-28 school year.

No more redshirts or medical/hardship waivers

The real reason behind the switch to the age-based eligibility model? The NCAA is tired of lawsuits. Therefore, no more redshirts or waivers for injuries or other extenuating circumstances. The only exceptions that will be made are for religious missions, maternity leave, and military service.

There will be lawsuits, though

Players whose fourth season of eligibility was completed by spring 2026 will NOT receive additional eligibility. Of course, that is not going over well with some, like Denzel Aberdeen, who played in just 12 games his freshman year at Florida. Aberdeen transferred back to Florida after a year at Kentucky and has applied for a waiver in hopes of retroactively redshirting his freshman season to receive another year of eligibility to use with the Gators. The deadline to submit waivers under the current rules is July 31.

Assuming that the waiver is not granted, Aberdeen is expected to file a lawsuit, and he won’t be alone. Fifty-five college basketball players from the class of 2022 already plan to file lawsuits in at least five different states, sports attorney Darren Heitner tells Jon Rothstein.

It may take a while for the dust to settle, but once it does, at least one part of college sports will be a lot simpler.