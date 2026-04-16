NCAA approves rule change allowing MBB and WBB to participate in foreign tours every year

Summer basketball is about to be much more common.

On Wednesday evening, the NCAA DI Cabinet announced a new rule change, effective immediately, that will allow men’s and women’s basketball to participate in foreign tours every year instead of the previous rule that limited these tours to once every four years.

“At the recommendation of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees, the Cabinet approved a change allowing teams to complete a foreign tour annually, rather than once every four years, and expanded the proposed rule change to apply in all sports,” reads the NCAA’s press release. “The change is effective immediately.”

Kentucky men’s basketball last participated in a foreign tour in the summer of 2023. In what was John Calipari‘s last season as head coach, the Wildcats traveled to Toronto to compete in the GLOBL JAM. UK played in four games across five days in mid-July, winning all four against the likes of Germany, Canada (twice), and Africa. Under Calipari, Kentucky participated in five foreign tours: two in Canada and three in the Bahamas.

But since GLOBL JAM was only three years ago, Kentucky would have been unable to participate in another foreign tour this summer under the old rules. Mark Pope must have known this change was coming, though. The NCAA first proposed the idea of annual foreign tours in January. A month later, Pope said that he had “something in the works” for a summer basketball trip ahead of the 2026-27 season, although he didn’t give out any hints on where it would take place.

Now that a rule change has been put into place, don’t be surprised if we see news of a foreign tour for Kentucky this summer in the near future. Especially with the roster turnover this offseason, playing real basketball games in the summer will be a huge benefit for next season’s group. Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kenny Brooks can do the same for his program, as well.