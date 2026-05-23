NCAA expected to vote on '5-in-5' eligibility model in June

New eligibility changes are likely coming to college athletics.

The NCAA Division I Cabinet announced Friday that the organization is continuing discussions centered on implementing a “5-in-5” eligibility rule change. Reports of this possibility first surfaced in April, and now, the Cabinet is expected to vote on it at its June meeting.

What exactly is the “5-in-5” rule? It’s an age-based eligibility model that would allow student-athletes to compete at the Division I level for up to five years. The five-year window would begin the academic year following a student-athlete’s high school graduation or their 19th birthday, whichever occurs first. No waivers (outside of a few exceptions: pregnancy, official religious missions, and active-duty military service) would be available to extend eligibility beyond the five-year window.

Below is the NCAA’s plan for implementation if the Cabinet approves the proposal.

Student-athletes whose fourth season of collegiate eligibility was completed by spring 2026 : No additional eligibility.

: No additional eligibility. Currently enrolled student-athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year: Flexibility for schools to apply the age-based model or continue with the previous eligibility rules (four seasons to compete with five total years of eligibility), whichever is most beneficial to that individual.

Flexibility for schools to apply the age-based model or continue with the previous eligibility rules (four seasons to compete with five total years of eligibility), whichever is most beneficial to that individual. Prospects expected to graduate from high school in spring 2027: Age-based model only.

Age-based model only. Prospects expected to graduate from high school in spring 2026, regardless of planned enrollment date: Age-based model only.

Age-based model only. Prospects who graduated prior to spring 2026 and have not enrolled: The NCAA Eligibility Center will review the prospect’s individual circumstances and apply the age-based model or existing delayed enrollment eligibility rules, whichever is most beneficial to that individual.

Going off that, it doesn’t sound like any of the current college players without remaining eligibility will be granted an additional year, which could include Denzel Aberdeen, who transferred back to Florida after spending his senior season at Kentucky. The 5-in-5 rule would go into effect for incoming high school prospects. It would also help out current student-athletes with remaining eligibility, meaning a current junior could potentially have two more years of college play.