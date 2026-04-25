NCAA's Five-in-Five proposal may be why Transfer Portal news is slowing down

Transfer portal commitments have slowed across the sport this week, which is not too surprising, considering the portal opened almost three weeks ago and closed to new players on Tuesday night; however, there may be another reason programs have pulled the reins a bit: the NCAA’s proposed “five-in-five” rule, which, if passed, could put a new pool of players back on the market.

Earlier this month, word broke about the five-in-five proposal, which would eliminate the current standard that limits student-athletes to four seasons within a five-year span, which has been bloated by redshirts and waivers. Under the new rule, players would be allowed five years to compete, starting at whichever is earliest, their high school graduation or when they turn 19 years old. The rule would pertain to domestic and international players, and would only have a few exceptions, for those serving religious missions, in active military service, or who become pregnant. It’s similar to President Trump’s executive order, which would also establish a five-year eligibility limit.

“The goal here was to come up with something that was a lot simpler and sort of familiar,” Baker told Sports Illustrated earlier this week. “If you think about it, we all grow up playing sports and our kids grow up playing sports and it’s U-10, U-12, U-15, U-18, U-20, U-22 leagues, right? The idea of an age-based dynamic or parameter is pretty familiar. That’s the way most of amateur sports is organized in who gets to participate.

“It became pretty clear, pretty quickly, that a lot of people really appreciated the simplicity of [the concept] and the fact that it creates kind of a clock.”

The NCAA Division I Cabinet discussed the five-in-five rule last week and could vote on it in mid-May. If passed, it would go into effect in June. What that means for graduating seniors is unclear, which is why you’ve seen players like Denzel Aberdeen and Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel enter the transfer portal even though their eligibility is up in hopes of cashing in on another year of NIL.

As roster building for the 2026-27 college basketball season continues, coaches are concerned, to the point that Craig Robinson, the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), issued a statement on Wednesday, urging the NCAA to communicate to coaches what it will mean for the current transfer portal cycle.

“The NABC shares the NCAA’s urgency to stabilize college sports eligibility, and coaches have expressed general support for an age-based model during initial discussions with NCAA leaders. However, this rapid shift requires diligent implementation – especially given the active recruiting and transfer cycles. Coach perspective is vital to any legislative reform – on matters of eligibility that immediately impact roster management, the NABC views collaboration and communication with coaches as non-negotiable. As the NCAA expedites this review, the NABC urges that all stakeholders be brought to the table – coaches included – to identify potential unintended consequences and to ensure these generational changes are structured correctly.”

Rick Pitino was a little more blunt with his comments to Jeff Goodman, joking that if the five-in-five rule does include graduating seniors, he’ll have to put in a call to his friend Mike Repole, St. John’s biggest booster, who owns several racehorses, including Renegade, which runs in next week’s Kentucky Derby. St. John’s roster is in pretty good shape, thanks in part to Donnie Freeman, who picked Pitino’s Red Storm over Kentucky earlier this week.

“It would be pure chaos,” Pitino said. “Most teams have used 80% of their NIL. Next year makes sense. Now, don’t get me wrong, I would love to have my seniors back, but our NIL is just about finished. … Unless Mike (Repole) wins the Derby lol.”

Jeff Goodman reported on Wednesday that several coaches have told him they’re holding onto some money in case the rule impacts graduating seniors. College basketball insider Trilly Donovan said the uncertainty could slow things down considerably.

“If 5-in-5 is happening next month, the portal is about to come to a standstill. No point in signing players right now when you potentially have an entire pool of seniors to choose from.”

If the NCAA passes the five-in-five rule and graduating seniors are included, it could actually be good news for Mark Pope and his staff, who are off to a slow start in the roster-building process and still need to reel in some big fish. Players like Otega Oweh could suddenly become available again, should he choose to return to college instead of going pro. I doubt any Kentucky fan would have an issue with that.

Time will tell.