NCAA President Charlie Baker says players who sign NBA contracts will not be college eligible

NCAA President Charlie Baker has drawn a line in the sand: if a player signs an NBA contract, they will not be granted any college eligibility.

This isn’t exactly a new rule, but it’s one that’s come into question after Baylor brought in James Nnaji to its current roster as a midseason addition. Nnaji was the 31st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but was granted four full years of eligibility by the NCAA last week and could play for the Bears as soon as this weekend. Reports from the likes of On3, CBS Sports, and ESPN have since come out saying that Trentyn Flowers, who has appeared in two NBA games this season, is looking at the possibility of playing in college.

But Baker released a statement on Tuesday firmly stating that any player who signs an NBA contract (including two-way deals) will not be granted any college eligibility.

“The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract (including a two-way contract),” Baker wrote on social media. “As schools are increasingly recruiting individuals with international league experience, the NCAA is exercising discretion in applying the actual and necessary expenses bylaw to ensure that prospective student-athletes with experience in American basketball leagues are not at a disadvantage compared to their international counterparts. Rules have long permitted schools to enroll and play individuals with no prior collegiate experience midyear.

“While the NCAA has prevailed on the vast majority of eligibility-related lawsuits, recent outlier decisions enjoining the NCAA on a nationwide basis from enforcing rules that have been on the books for decades — without even having a trial — are wildly destabilizing. I will be working with DI leaders in the weeks ahead to protect college basketball from these misguided attempts to destroy this American institution.“

Nnaji’s (who never technically signed an NBA contract despite being drafted, although he did appear in the NBA Summer League) situation isn’t far off from what happens with international prospects that come over to play college basketball in the United States. The path to how he got there just looks different.

Kentucky’s Andrija Jelavić, for example, spent multiple years playing professionally in Serbia, but did not attend college in the US previously and has never signed an NBA contract, clearing the path for him to receive three years of eligibility at UK. A handful of former G League players who have not played in NBA games have been granted college eligibility in recent months.

Despite Baker’s strong statement, don’t be shocked if players/agents/coaches push for players with NBA experience to play in college anyway. But this was as clear-cut as we’ve heard the NCAA be on this situation so far.