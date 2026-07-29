NCAA Pretends it Still Enforces Rules by Suspending Tennessee Star

When Tennessee loses, America wins. It takes a special kind of stupid to inspire a Tennessee Hater to side with the Vols, and the NCAA is still delivering a special kind of stupid.

The NCAA currently operates without rules. It’s why folks are scrambling on Capitol Hill to get a bill to the floor (and it almost certainly will not happen). There are so few rules that when Pete Golding was asked about the tampering ones he allegedly broke, the Ole Miss head coach showed absolutely no remorse, but rather an explanation.

“Let me put it to you this way, you’re a reporter, right? Would you quit your job before interviewing for another job or being offered another job? No, nobody would,” Golding said at SEC Media Days. “But we have a portal you can go in with a do-not-contact (tag). I’m going to quit my job, where I’m getting paid, and I’m going to go in and say I need a new job, in which nobody can call me to interview?

“What have we created? We’ve created, on top of representation for these players, it’s their responsibility to make sure they get paid very well and have opportunities … by design, it’s put a lot of people in bad positions. Let’s not act like recruiting in college football for the last 100 years is the most moral thing that’s ever existed. What are we talking about here?”

This leads to Wednesday morning’s breaking news from the Knoxville News Sentinel’s Adam Sparks that Arion Carter has been suspended for two games by the NCAA. What rule did Carter break? His agent paid for a $427 flight to a pre-NFL Draft workout.

Carter ultimately decided to withdraw from the NFL Draft after suffering a minor injury in training. He attended SEC Media Days last week, where he was selected Preseason Third Team All-SEC.

Accepting the $427 flight was a Level III NCAA Violation. Despite paying the money back and firing his agent, the NCAA still elected to hand Carter a three-game suspension. Tennessee appealed the ruling, reducing it to only two games, but it will still sideline him for the contest against Georgia Tech.

What are we doing here?

Carter is making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to play college football. His agent cut a corner and bought him a flight — one he certainly could afford, thanks to his job as a college football player — and we’re going to act like this warrants a two-game suspension? What is this, 1998? Phil Fulmer ain’t coaching the Vols!

College sports are operating under a different set of rules, where there are no rules. The NCAA is using Tennessee as an example to show that its enforcement wing still has some teeth, even though we all know it’s just a bad set of dentures.