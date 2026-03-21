Friday was absolute chalk, making NCAA Tournament history

Underdogs had a strong day on Thursday at the NCAA Tournament. There were even some double-digit seed from non-power conference advancing with No. 11 seed VCU and No. 12 seed High Point securing dramatic wins. Those dramatics were nowhere to be found on favorite.

The favorites absolutely rolled on Friday. The did not lose an entire game.

A moneyline parlay that picked every favorite to win actually would’ve been the best way to hit it big on Friday. This was the first time favorites went 16-0 outright in a single day since 1992. The Cinderella angle that everyone loves about this tournament was nowhere to be found. Teams seeded 13-16 did not win a game in this tournament for the second year in a row. That’s the first time that this has happened since the NCAA Tournament expanded to a 64-team format in 1985.

The new age of college athletics has raised the floor for power conference programs. This additional roster-building tool means less holes on your roster but this is an addition and subtraction game. Those players moving up to feel roster holes come from mid-major programs. The players that were once the reason for upsets are now playing for power conference leagues after a short stint at a mid-major. For the second year in a row, that is creating a chalk tournament.

This is how the betting results shook out on Friday at the NCAA Tournament after underdogs went 10-6 against the spread (ATS) with six outright upsets and a .500 over/under record.

No. 10 Santa Clara vs. No. 7 Kentucky (-3.5) Cats 89, Broncos 84 Over 157.5 No. 12 Akron vs. No. 5 Texas Tech (-6.5) Red Raiders 91, Zips 71 Over 154.5 No. 16 LIU vs. No. 1 Arizona (-30.5) Wildcats 92, Sharks 58 Over 147.5 No. 14 Wright State (+18.5) vs. No. 3 Virginia Hoos 82, Raiders 73 Over 146.5 No. 15 Tennessee State vs. No. 2 Iowa State (-25.5) Cyclones 108, Tigers 74 Over 147.5 No. 13 Hofstra vs. No. 4 Alabama (-11.5) Tide 90, Pride 70 Over 158.5 No. 9 Utah State (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Villanova Aggies 86, Wildcats 76 Over 147.5 No. 11 Miami, Ohio vs. No. 6 Tennessee (-12.5) Vols 78, RedHawks 56 Under 148.5 No. 9 Iowa (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Clemson Hawkeyes 67, Tigers 61 Under 130.5 No. 13 Northern Iowa vs. No. 4 St. John’s (-10.5) Red Storm 79, Panthers 53 Under 133.5 No. 10 UCF (+5.5) vs. No. 7 UCLA Bruins 75, Knights 71 Under 150.5 No. 15 Queens vs. No. 2 Purdue (-25.5) Boilermakers 104, Royals 71 Over 160.5 No. 15 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 1 Florida (-35.5) Gators 114, Panthers 55 Over 152.5 No. 13 Cal Baptist (+14.5) vs No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks 68, Lancers 60 Under 142.5 No. 10 Missouri vs. No. 7 Miami (-1.5) Canes 80, Tigers 66 Over 143.5 No. 15 Furman (+20.5) vs. No. 2 UConn Huskies 82, Paladins 71 Over 134.5

Favorites were 16-0 outright and 12-4 ATS. Through 32 games, favorites are 26-6 outright with a 20-12 ATS record. After splitting games on Thursday, the over had a strong run on Friday with 11 games going north of the total. The over is now 19-13 in the Big Dance.

We have ourselves a chalk tournament.