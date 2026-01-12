NCAA Tournament Resume: It's Quad 1 time for Kentucky

Kentucky avoided a nightmare scenario of an 0-2 week by beating Mississippi State on Saturday night. The win brought Kentucky’s record to 10-6, 1-2 in the SEC. Hopefully, the Cats can carry that momentum on the road for a pair of Quad 1 games at LSU and at Tennessee.

There was some shuffling on Kentucky’s team sheet with the new NET Rankings. Kentucky is No. 35 after the win over Mississippi State. Indiana moved out of the top 30 after its loss to Nebraska, which moves the win over the Hoosiers at Rupp from Quad 1 to Quad 2. Missouri’s loss to Ole Miss dropped the Tigers to No. 76 in the NET, which bumps Kentucky’s loss to them on Wednesday back to Quad 3.

The Cats’ NCAA Tournament resume currently stinks; however, there are plenty of opportunities to improve it, starting now. As mentioned, both games this week are in Quad 1. Eleven of Kentucky’s 15 remaining games are in Quad 1. Time to start winning some.

Let’s break it down.

Quad 1 : 1-5 (Games Remaining: 11)

: 1-5 (Games Remaining: 11) Quad 2 : 1-0 (Games Remaining: 3)

: 1-0 (Games Remaining: 3) Quad 3 : 1-1 (Games Remaining: 1)

: 1-1 (Games Remaining: 1) Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Quad 1: 1-5

Quad 1: Home: 1-30 | Neutral: 1-50 | Away: 1-75

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 6 12/05/2025 Gonzaga (Nashville, TN) L 59-94 7 01/27/2026 @ Vanderbilt 7 02/28/2026 Vanderbilt 14 11/18/2025 Michigan State (Champions Classic) L 66-83 15 02/14/2026 @ Florida 15 03/07/2026 Florida 17 01/03/2026 @ Alabama L 74-89 18 11/11/2025 @ Louisville L 88-96 23 12/02/2025 North Carolina L 64-67 25 02/17/2026 Georgia 26 12/20/2025 St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic) W 78-66 27 01/17/2026 @ Tennessee 27 02/07/2026 Tennessee 32 01/31/2026 @ Arkansas 36 02/21/2026 @ Auburn 43 03/03/2026 @ Texas A&M 44 01/14/2026 @ LSU

Quad 2: 1-0

Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 34 12/13/2025 Indiana W 72-60 50 01/21/2026 Texas 64 02/04/2026 Oklahoma 90 02/24/2026 @ South Carolina

Quad 3: 1-1

Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 76 01/07/2026 Missouri L 68-73 89 01/10/2026 Mississippi St. W 92-68 98 01/24/2026 Ole Miss

Quad 4: 7-0

Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 179 11/04/2025 Nicholls W 77-51 193 11/07/2025 Valparaiso W 107-59 282 12/23/2025 Bellarmine W 99-85 291 11/14/2025 Eastern Ill. W 99-53 297 11/26/2025 Tennessee Tech W 104-54 341 12/09/2025 N.C. Central W 103-67 349 11/21/2025 Loyola Maryland W 88-46

Team Sheet Notes

— As mentioned, the loss to Missouri is back in Quad 3, but if the Tigers (NET 76) rise just one spot in the rankings, it’ll move back to Quad 2. Similarly, the win over Indiana will move back to Quad 1 if the Hoosiers (NET 34) climb back into the top 30 of the NET.

— Vanderbilt remains the highest-ranked SEC team in the NET, at No. 7. The Commodores are one of just four undefeated power-conference teams (the others are Arizona, Iowa State, and Nebraska), beating LSU by 11 on Saturday. They travel to Texas (which just upset Alabama) this week and host Florida. Kentucky comes to Nashville later this month.

— There are five SEC teams in the top 30 of the NET: Vanderbilt (No. 7), Florida (No. 15), Alabama (No. 17), Georgia (No. 25), and Tennessee (No. 27). The Vols lost at Florida by 24 on Saturday and host Texas A&M tomorrow night before Kentucky comes to town on Saturday.

— If you go by the NET, Kentucky would be a No. 9 seed right now. Joe Lunardi had the Cats as a No. 10 seed in his Bracketology update on Friday, one of the last four byes. Again, until Kentucky adds some wins to its resume, we’re in bubble territory.

— KenPom projects Kentucky to finish with a 17-14 record, 8-10 in SEC play. That includes losses to LSU and Tennessee this week. Even just going 1-1 in those games would be big.

The Road Ahead

Two Quad 1 games this week, then Kentucky gets a bit of a breather with Quad 2 and 3 games at home vs. Texas and Ole Miss next week.