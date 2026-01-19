Skip to main content
NCAA Tournament Resume: Kentucky needs to build on big road wins at home

Tyler-Thompsonby: Tyler Thompson2 hours agoMrsTylerKSR

What a difference a week makes. Kentucky’s road wins over LSU and Tennessee were a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume, pushing the Cats off the bubble for now. This week, they need to build on that momentum at home vs. Texas and Ole Miss.

Kentucky rose six spots in the NET Rankings to No. 28 after the win in Knoxville. That’s the highest the Cats have been in the NET since January 2, the day before the Alabama game. Both wins last week are in Quad 1, taking Kentucky’s record in such games to 3-5. If you break it down even further, the Cats now have two Quad 1A wins, over St. John’s and Tennessee, which is big. Nine more Quad 1 games remain, six in the top tier. If the Cats can steal a few more of those, they should be in good shape come Selection Sunday. If you just go by the NET, right now they’re trending as a No. 7 seed.

Texas, Wednesday’s opponent at Rupp, is No. 41 in the NET, which puts that game in Quad 2. Ole Miss is No. 79, placing Saturday’s game at Rupp in Quad 3, the easiest game left on the schedule; however, if the Rebels climb into the Top 75 of the NET, it’ll move to Quad 2. Kentucky’s resume is looking better, but the Cats can’t afford any more losses at home, especially one in Quad 3. The Selection Committee values road wins more than others, but they won’t matter as much if Kentucky loses games it’s not supposed to, like the two this week.

With 55 days until Selection Sunday, let’s take a look at Kentucky’s team sheet and what lies ahead.

  • Quad 1: 3-5 (Games Remaining: 9)
    • Quad 1A: 2-4
    • Quad 1B: 1-1
  • Quad 2: 1-1 (Games Remaining: 3)
  • Quad 3: 1-0 (Games Remaining: 1)
  • Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Quad 1: 3-5

Quad 1A: 2-4

Home 1-15 | Neutral 1-25 | Away 1-40

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
412/05/2025 Gonzaga (Nashville, TN)L 59-94
1211/18/2025 Michigan State (Champions Classic)L 66-83
1301/27/2026@ Vanderbilt
1302/28/2026 Vanderbilt
1502/14/2026@ Florida
1503/07/2026 Florida
1611/11/2025@ LouisvilleL 88-96
1801/03/2026@ AlabamaL 74-89
2312/20/2025 St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic)W 78-66
2401/31/2026@ Arkansas
2601/17/2026@ TennesseeW 80-78
3602/21/2026@ Auburn

Quad 1B: 1-1

Home 16-30 | Neutral 26-50 | Away 41-75

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
2602/07/2026 Tennessee
2702/17/2026 Georgia
2912/02/2025 North CarolinaL 64-67
4203/03/2026@ Texas A&M
4901/14/2026@ LSUW 75-74

Quad 2: 1-1

Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
3812/13/2025 IndianaW 72-60
4101/21/2026 Texas
6601/07/2026 MissouriL 68-73
6802/04/2026 Oklahoma

Quad 3: 1-0

Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
7901/24/2026 Ole Miss
9501/10/2026 Mississippi StateW 92-68

Quad 4: 7-0

Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
17511/07/2025 ValparaisoW 107-59
20411/04/2025 NichollsW 77-51
29812/23/2025 BellarmineW 99-85
30911/14/2025 Eastern IllinoisW 99-53
32211/26/2025 Tennessee TechW 104-54
34111/21/2025 Loyola MarylandW 88-46
34212/09/2025 N.C. CentralW 103-67

Team Sheet Notes

Cusp watch: As mentioned, the Ole Miss game is still in Quad 3, but would move up to Quad 2 if the Rebels climb just four spots in the NET. Chris Beard’s squad has won three straight (Missouri, at Georgia, at Mississippi State) and hosts Auburn tomorrow night before coming to Lexington. Missouri beat Auburn last week and lost to LSU on the road. The Tigers are No. 66 in the NET, which is keeping the loss at Rupp in Quad 2, a good thing for the Cats.

— Kentucky is one of seven SEC teams in the top 30 of the NET. Vanderbilt remains the highest-ranked team in the league at No. 13, despite back-to-back losses last week at Texas and vs. Florida at home. The Gators (No. 15) are next, followed by Alabama (No. 18), Arkansas (No. 24), Tennessee (No. 26), and Georgia (No. 27). Kentucky still has to face five of those teams, Florida and Vanderbilt twice. Kentucky has the fourth toughest remaining schedule in the country, according to ESPN’s BPI.

KenPom now projects Kentucky to finish 19-12, 10-8 in the SEC. BartTorvik is a touch lower, at 18-13, 9-9 in the SEC. That means winning six or seven of the 13 games left. If you plug BartTorvik’s projections into Teamcast, Kentucky would be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, on the same seed line as Georgia, North Carolina, and Utah State.

The Road Ahead

If you look at KenPom’s projections, a LOT of games are now considered toss-ups. There are only two in which Kentucky has a less than 35% chance of winning, at Vanderbilt and at Florida. On the flipside, there are only three Kentucky has more than a 65% chance of winning, home games vs. Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Likely (>65%) Toss-Ups (35%–64%) Unlikely (<35%)
01/24 – Ole Miss (Quad 3, 80%) 02/07 – Tennessee (Quad 1B, 59%) 01/27 – @ Vanderbilt (Quad 1A, 25%)
02/04 – Oklahoma (Quad 2, 80%) 02/17 – Georgia (Quad 1B, 64%) 02/14 – @ Florida (Quad 1A, 22%)
01/21 – Texas (Quad 2, 71%) 02/24 – @ South Carolina (Quad 2, 64%)
03/03 – @ Texas A&M (Quad 1B, 49%)
02/28 – Vanderbilt (Quad 1A, 46%)
03/07 – Florida (Quad 1A, 43%)
02/21 – @ Auburn (Quad 1A, 42%)
01/31 – @ Arkansas (Quad 1A, 36%)

Here’s a more chronological look:

DateOpponentNET RankingQuadKenPom projections
01/21/2026 Texas41Quad 2W, 82-76 (71%)
01/24/2026 Ole Miss79Quad 3W, 78-68 (80%)
01/27/2026@ Vanderbilt13Quad 1AL, 84-77 (25%)
01/31/2026@ Arkansas24Quad 1AL, 85-81 (36%)
02/04/2026 Oklahoma68Quad 2W, 82-73 (80%)
02/07/2026 Tennessee26Quad 1BW, 75-72 (59%)
02/14/2026@ Florida15Quad 1AL, 82-74 (22%)
02/17/2026 Georgia27Quad 1BW, 85-81 (64%)
02/21/2026@ Auburn36Quad 1AL, 80-78% (42%)
02/24/2026@ South Carolina92Quad 2W, 75-71 (64%)
02/28/2026 Vanderbilt13Quad 1AL, 81-80 (46%)
03/03/2026@ Texas A&M42Quad 1BL, 80-79 (49%)
03/07/2026 Florida15Quad 1AL, 79-77 (43%)

