NCAA Tournament Resume: Kentucky needs to build on big road wins at home

What a difference a week makes. Kentucky’s road wins over LSU and Tennessee were a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume, pushing the Cats off the bubble for now. This week, they need to build on that momentum at home vs. Texas and Ole Miss.

Kentucky rose six spots in the NET Rankings to No. 28 after the win in Knoxville. That’s the highest the Cats have been in the NET since January 2, the day before the Alabama game. Both wins last week are in Quad 1, taking Kentucky’s record in such games to 3-5. If you break it down even further, the Cats now have two Quad 1A wins, over St. John’s and Tennessee, which is big. Nine more Quad 1 games remain, six in the top tier. If the Cats can steal a few more of those, they should be in good shape come Selection Sunday. If you just go by the NET, right now they’re trending as a No. 7 seed.

Texas, Wednesday’s opponent at Rupp, is No. 41 in the NET, which puts that game in Quad 2. Ole Miss is No. 79, placing Saturday’s game at Rupp in Quad 3, the easiest game left on the schedule; however, if the Rebels climb into the Top 75 of the NET, it’ll move to Quad 2. Kentucky’s resume is looking better, but the Cats can’t afford any more losses at home, especially one in Quad 3. The Selection Committee values road wins more than others, but they won’t matter as much if Kentucky loses games it’s not supposed to, like the two this week.

With 55 days until Selection Sunday, let’s take a look at Kentucky’s team sheet and what lies ahead.

Quad 1 : 3-5 (Games Remaining: 9) Quad 1A : 2-4 Quad 1B : 1-1

: 3-5 (Games Remaining: 9) Quad 2 : 1-1 (Games Remaining: 3)

: 1-1 (Games Remaining: 3) Quad 3 : 1-0 (Games Remaining: 1)

: 1-0 (Games Remaining: 1) Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Quad 1: 3-5

Quad 1A: 2-4

Home 1-15 | Neutral 1-25 | Away 1-40

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 4 12/05/2025 Gonzaga (Nashville, TN) L 59-94 12 11/18/2025 Michigan State (Champions Classic) L 66-83 13 01/27/2026 @ Vanderbilt 13 02/28/2026 Vanderbilt 15 02/14/2026 @ Florida 15 03/07/2026 Florida 16 11/11/2025 @ Louisville L 88-96 18 01/03/2026 @ Alabama L 74-89 23 12/20/2025 St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic) W 78-66 24 01/31/2026 @ Arkansas 26 01/17/2026 @ Tennessee W 80-78 36 02/21/2026 @ Auburn

Quad 1B: 1-1

Home 16-30 | Neutral 26-50 | Away 41-75

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 26 02/07/2026 Tennessee 27 02/17/2026 Georgia 29 12/02/2025 North Carolina L 64-67 42 03/03/2026 @ Texas A&M 49 01/14/2026 @ LSU W 75-74

Quad 2: 1-1

Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 38 12/13/2025 Indiana W 72-60 41 01/21/2026 Texas 66 01/07/2026 Missouri L 68-73 68 02/04/2026 Oklahoma

Quad 3: 1-0

Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 79 01/24/2026 Ole Miss 95 01/10/2026 Mississippi State W 92-68

Quad 4: 7-0

Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 175 11/07/2025 Valparaiso W 107-59 204 11/04/2025 Nicholls W 77-51 298 12/23/2025 Bellarmine W 99-85 309 11/14/2025 Eastern Illinois W 99-53 322 11/26/2025 Tennessee Tech W 104-54 341 11/21/2025 Loyola Maryland W 88-46 342 12/09/2025 N.C. Central W 103-67

Team Sheet Notes

— Cusp watch: As mentioned, the Ole Miss game is still in Quad 3, but would move up to Quad 2 if the Rebels climb just four spots in the NET. Chris Beard’s squad has won three straight (Missouri, at Georgia, at Mississippi State) and hosts Auburn tomorrow night before coming to Lexington. Missouri beat Auburn last week and lost to LSU on the road. The Tigers are No. 66 in the NET, which is keeping the loss at Rupp in Quad 2, a good thing for the Cats.

— Kentucky is one of seven SEC teams in the top 30 of the NET. Vanderbilt remains the highest-ranked team in the league at No. 13, despite back-to-back losses last week at Texas and vs. Florida at home. The Gators (No. 15) are next, followed by Alabama (No. 18), Arkansas (No. 24), Tennessee (No. 26), and Georgia (No. 27). Kentucky still has to face five of those teams, Florida and Vanderbilt twice. Kentucky has the fourth toughest remaining schedule in the country, according to ESPN’s BPI.

— KenPom now projects Kentucky to finish 19-12, 10-8 in the SEC. BartTorvik is a touch lower, at 18-13, 9-9 in the SEC. That means winning six or seven of the 13 games left. If you plug BartTorvik’s projections into Teamcast, Kentucky would be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, on the same seed line as Georgia, North Carolina, and Utah State.

The Road Ahead

If you look at KenPom’s projections, a LOT of games are now considered toss-ups. There are only two in which Kentucky has a less than 35% chance of winning, at Vanderbilt and at Florida. On the flipside, there are only three Kentucky has more than a 65% chance of winning, home games vs. Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Likely (>65%) Toss-Ups (35%–64%) Unlikely (<35%) 01/24 – Ole Miss (Quad 3, 80%) 02/07 – Tennessee (Quad 1B, 59%) 01/27 – @ Vanderbilt (Quad 1A, 25%) 02/04 – Oklahoma (Quad 2, 80%) 02/17 – Georgia (Quad 1B, 64%) 02/14 – @ Florida (Quad 1A, 22%) 01/21 – Texas (Quad 2, 71%) 02/24 – @ South Carolina (Quad 2, 64%) 03/03 – @ Texas A&M (Quad 1B, 49%) 02/28 – Vanderbilt (Quad 1A, 46%) 03/07 – Florida (Quad 1A, 43%) 02/21 – @ Auburn (Quad 1A, 42%) 01/31 – @ Arkansas (Quad 1A, 36%)

Here’s a more chronological look: