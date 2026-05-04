NCAA Tournament Resume Rundown: Kentucky had a big weekend

Kentucky was 9-13 over the 22 games since sweeping Alabama. The Wildcats officially went from a projected host at the beginning of SEC play to squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble after six consecutive series losses in league play. This team simply needed wins. Nick Mingione‘s club found them this weekend.

Sunday’s 10-9 loss to Tennessee got away from the Kentucky bullpen, but there was no denying that this weekend at Kentucky Proud Park was a big one for this program. The Bat Cats got strong starting pitching from both Ben Cleaver and Jaxon Jelkin while the offense continues to provide consistent production. Tyler Bell is delivering, Hudson Brown is back in the lineup, and Braxton Van Cleave is starting to make a name for himself as a freshman in the middle of Kentucky’s order. The Bat Cats very likely went from the first four out group to in the field after two wins this weekend.

But it wasn’t just the wins in Lexington that helped Kentucky’s resume. Let’s take a look at where the Bat Cats stand heading into penultimate series of the season against Florida next weekend.

Kentucky’s Team Sheet

Kentucky (29-16, 11-13) moved up to No. 32 in RPI after sitting at No. 35 entering the weekend. That’s four spots lower than where the Bat Cats climbed after Saturday’s win against Tennessee. That RPI movement is not the only thing that stands out.

LSU has moved from Quad 2 to Quad 1 after the Bayou Bengals jumped into the RPI top-60 after taking the home series against South Carolina. St. John’s has been bumped from Quad 4 to Quad 3. The Red Storm (26-21, 11-4) have won five consecutive Big East series. All of that moving and shaking gives Kentucky a 6-6 Quad 1 record and 4-4 Quad 2 record. The Bat Cats also own a top-25 non-conference RPI. That is all significant.

After having a losing Quad 2 record, everything has been evened up after this weekend’s results. Kentucky has also added additional Quad 3 victories and the Quad 1 mark is very respectable. With six Quad 1 games remaining, UK may just have to avoid sweeps to punch their ticket to the 2026 NCAA Tournament.