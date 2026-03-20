Underdogs had good first day at 2026 NCAA Tournament

The first day of the NCAA Tournament is in the books. Madness officially arrived on Thursday at the Big Dance. There were some fireworks.

High Point was the story of the day with a thrilling shooting out upset win as a double-digit underdog in a No. 12 vs. No. 5 matchup with Wisconsin. They were not the only underdogs to win outright. No. 11 seed VCU had a furious comeback in Greensboro, TCU nearly blew a 15-point lead before beating Ohio State in crunch time execution in the first game of the day, Siena had Duke on the ropes as a four-touchdown dog, and two teams from the SEC won outright as a small dog.

This is how the betting shook out on the first day. If you blindly bet dogs, you had a good day.

No. 9 TCU (+2.5) vs. No. 8 Ohio State Frogs 66, Buckeyes 64 (130 total) Under 145.5 No. 4 Nebraska (-13.5) vs. No. 13 Troy Huskers 76, Trojans 47 (123 total) Under 139.5 No. 6 Louisville (-3.5) vs. No. 11 South Florida Cards 83, Bulls 79 (162 total) Over 160.5 No. 12 High Point (+10.5) vs. No. 5 Wisconsin Panthers 83, Badgers 82 (165 total) Over 161.5 No. 16 Siena (+28.5) vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils 71, Saints 65 (136 total) Under 137.5 No. 12 McNeese (+12.5) vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores 78, Cowboys 68 (146 total) Under 148.5 No. 4 Arkansas (-14.5) vs. No. 13 Hawiii Hogs 97, Rainbow Warriors 78 (175 total) Over 158.5 No. 3 Michigan State (-16.5) vs. No. 14 North Dakota State Spartans 92, Bison 67 (159 total) Over 143.5 No. 11 VCU (+2.5) vs. No. 6 North Carolina Rams 82, Heels 78 (160 total) Over 151.5 No. 16 Howard (+30.5) vs. No. 1 Michigan Wolverines 101, Bison 80 (181 total) Over 151.5 No. 10 Texas A&M (+2.5) vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s Aggies 63, Gaels 50 (113 total) Under 148.5 No. 11 Texas (+2.5) vs. No. 6 BYU Horns 79, Cougars 71 (150 total) Under 156.5 No. 3 Illinois (-25.5) vs. No. 14 Penn Illini 105, Quakers 70 (175 total) Over 150.5 No. 9 Saint Louis (+1.5) vs. No. 8 Georgia Billikens 102, Dawgs 77 (179 total) Over 167.5 No. 2 Houston (-24.5) vs. No. 15 Idaho Cougars 78, Vandals 47 (125 total) Under 138.5 No. 14 Kennesaw State (+20.5) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs 73, Owls 64 (137 total) Under 151.5

Underdogs were 10-6 against the spread (ATS) on Thursday. There were six outright wins with TCU, High Point, VCU, Texas A&M, Texas, and Saint Louis all winning outright. High Point was the only upset winner with a spread bigger than a possession. Meanwhile, totals finished even. There were eight overs and eight unders on the Thursday card.

What does that for Friday? Unders typically have the edge in the opening weekend. That means we could be due for some rock fights. Meanwhile, the dogs had a very good day but did not win many games outright. Most of the upset wins were in true toss-ups. Will we get a big upset today or are we headed for more chalk?

Let more madness begin.

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