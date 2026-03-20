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Underdogs had good first day at 2026 NCAA Tournament

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett2 hours agoadamluckettksr

The first day of the NCAA Tournament is in the books. Madness officially arrived on Thursday at the Big Dance. There were some fireworks.

High Point was the story of the day with a thrilling shooting out upset win as a double-digit underdog in a No. 12 vs. No. 5 matchup with Wisconsin. They were not the only underdogs to win outright. No. 11 seed VCU had a furious comeback in Greensboro, TCU nearly blew a 15-point lead before beating Ohio State in crunch time execution in the first game of the day, Siena had Duke on the ropes as a four-touchdown dog, and two teams from the SEC won outright as a small dog.

This is how the betting shook out on the first day. If you blindly bet dogs, you had a good day.

No. 9 TCU (+2.5) vs. No. 8 Ohio StateFrogs 66, Buckeyes 64 (130 total)Under 145.5
No. 4 Nebraska (-13.5) vs. No. 13 TroyHuskers 76, Trojans 47 (123 total)Under 139.5
No. 6 Louisville (-3.5) vs. No. 11 South FloridaCards 83, Bulls 79 (162 total)Over 160.5
No. 12 High Point (+10.5) vs. No. 5 WisconsinPanthers 83, Badgers 82 (165 total)Over 161.5
No. 16 Siena (+28.5) vs. No. 1 DukeBlue Devils 71, Saints 65 (136 total)Under 137.5
No. 12 McNeese (+12.5) vs. No. 5 VanderbiltCommodores 78, Cowboys 68 (146 total)Under 148.5
No. 4 Arkansas (-14.5) vs. No. 13 HawiiiHogs 97, Rainbow Warriors 78 (175 total)Over 158.5
No. 3 Michigan State (-16.5) vs. No. 14 North Dakota StateSpartans 92, Bison 67 (159 total)Over 143.5
No. 11 VCU (+2.5) vs. No. 6 North CarolinaRams 82, Heels 78 (160 total)Over 151.5
No. 16 Howard (+30.5) vs. No. 1 MichiganWolverines 101, Bison 80 (181 total)Over 151.5
No. 10 Texas A&M (+2.5) vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’sAggies 63, Gaels 50 (113 total)Under 148.5
No. 11 Texas (+2.5) vs. No. 6 BYUHorns 79, Cougars 71 (150 total)Under 156.5
No. 3 Illinois (-25.5) vs. No. 14 PennIllini 105, Quakers 70 (175 total)Over 150.5
No. 9 Saint Louis (+1.5) vs. No. 8 GeorgiaBillikens 102, Dawgs 77 (179 total)Over 167.5
No. 2 Houston (-24.5) vs. No. 15 IdahoCougars 78, Vandals 47 (125 total)Under 138.5
No. 14 Kennesaw State (+20.5) vs. No. 3 GonzagaBulldogs 73, Owls 64 (137 total)Under 151.5

Underdogs were 10-6 against the spread (ATS) on Thursday. There were six outright wins with TCU, High Point, VCU, Texas A&M, Texas, and Saint Louis all winning outright. High Point was the only upset winner with a spread bigger than a possession. Meanwhile, totals finished even. There were eight overs and eight unders on the Thursday card.

What does that for Friday? Unders typically have the edge in the opening weekend. That means we could be due for some rock fights. Meanwhile, the dogs had a very good day but did not win many games outright. Most of the upset wins were in true toss-ups. Will we get a big upset today or are we headed for more chalk?

Let more madness begin.

Luckett’s Locks: 12 best bets for NCAA Tournament’s opening round

NCAA Tournament Schedule: Day 2

No. 10 Santa Clara vs. No. 7 Kentucky (-2.5)Total: 157.512:15 p.m. ETCBS
No. 12 Akron vs. No. 5 Texas Tech (-7.5)Total: 156.512:40 p.m. ETTruTV
No. 16 Long Island vs. No. 1 Arizona (-30.5)Total: 148.51:35 p.m. ETTNT
No. 14 Wright State vs. No. 3 Virginia (-17.5)Total: 145.51:50 p.m. ETTBS
No. 15 Tennessee State vs. No. 2 Iowa State (-24.5)Total: 148.52:50 p.m. ETCBS
No. 13 Hofstra vs. No. 4 Alabama (-11.5)Total: 157.53:15 p.m. ETTruTV
No. 9 Utah State (-1.5) vs. No. 8 VillanovaTotal: 146.54:10 p.m. ETTNT
No. 11 Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 6 Tennessee (-11.5)Total: 148.54:25 p.m. ETTBS
No. 9 Iowa (-1.5) vs. No. 8 ClemsonTotal: 130.56:50 p.m. ETTNT
No. 12 Northern Iowa vs. No. 5 St. John’s (-9.5)Total: 131.57:10 p.m. ETCBS
No. 10 UCF vs. No. 7 UCLA (-5.5)Total: 152.57:25 p.m. ETTBS
No. 15 Queens vs. No. 2 Purdue (-25.5)Total: 162.57:35 p.m. ETTruTV
No. 16 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 1 Florida (-35.5)Total: 155.59:25 p.m. ETTNT
No. 13 Cal Baptist vs. No. 4 Kansas (-14.5)Total: 138.59:45 p.m. ETCBS
No. 15 Furman vs. No. 2 UConn (-20.5)Total: 136.510:00 p.m. ETTBS
No. 10 Missouri vs. No. 7 Miami (-2.5)Total: 146.510:10 p.m. ETTruTV

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2026-03-20