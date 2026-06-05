Need a place to park for Railbird? KSBar has parking lot passes available.

Going to Railbird Festival? Need somewhere to park? KSBar and Grille has you covered again this year.

Located a short walk from Railbird, KSBar and Grille is your place to take a break from the hot days under the sun. If you have re-entry tickets to the festival, head over to KSBar for lunch and cheaper beer, or just to get inside for an hour or so. It’s a nice oasis for festival-goers.

Even better, you can purchase parking passes in KSBar’s parking lot. The parking passes are available online via the links below:

SATURDAY RAILBIRD PARKING

SUNDAY RAILBIRD PARKING

The parking lots open at 11 a.m. each day, and will be monitored all weekend.

The lot will also reserve places for anyone who just wants to go to KSBar on its final weekend. Those are free to restaurant guests.

A reminder: KSBar closes its doors on Sunday night until reopening for game days and events this fall under a new restaurant.