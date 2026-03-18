Need Energy? Watch These Kentucky Football Spring Practice Highlights

It’s the middle of the afternoon on the Wednesday before the NCAA Tournament. The slog to reach the end of the workday may never feel so arduous. If you are one of the thousands of Kentucky fans who can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, Joe Sloan and Kenny Minchey will help you find it.

The new Kentucky offensive coordinator was mic’d up for the Wildcats’ second spring practice. Not only did we get to see what happens when feet touch grass, but the cameras were in the meeting room when Sloan addressed the offense.

“First downs equals more plays, more plays equals more touchdowns, touchdowns equals wins,” Sloan said. “Reminder! As Coach (Stein) says, Juiceful is useful.”

The meeting ended with three claps and a Ric Flair WOO!

You’ve seen a million mic’d up videos from Kentucky football spring practice over the years. This one is different. Why? When Sloan says, “We’re going to go vertical” before the start of practice, Kentucky actually throws the football vertically. Here’s the other crazy part: the throws are caught by the wide receivers.

Cameras captured Minchey dialing up four deep balls during last week’s practice. It’s difficult to discern the target on every big play, but Willie Rodriguez got in on the action, and sophomore wide receiver DJ Miller hauled in a pair of big gains. Fans are fired up for all of the new additions, but Miller’s growth has been a pleasant surprise during the first week of spring ball.

Sorry, I’ll stop talking. Watch the highlights. Get fired up. Tell your friends. Kentucky football is back and more exciting than ever.

Juiceful is useful.



🎙️ Mic'd up inside practice with @CoachJoeSloan. pic.twitter.com/jeD0FfIcND — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 18, 2026

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