6 Things You Need to Know About Kentucky's New QB, Callum Wither

While Kentucky football fans were focused on high school prospects who were visiting Lexington over the summer, the UK coaching staff snuck a quarterback onto campus. After the trip, Callum Wither is ready to be a Cat. So who exactly is this guy? Let me tell you’ve everything I’ve learned over the last 12 hours about the new Kentucky quarterback.

O Canada!

Kentucky basketball has a ton of successful Canadian products, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray, but finding football players from across our Northern border is more rare. Raymond Fontaine and Alexis Bwenge played for Rich Brooks in 2005. Kentucky also has one Canadian on the current roster, OL Jason Ekperuoh, a Montreal native who redshirted last season.

Wither is originally from Waterloo, a city that is right next to Kitchener, Ontario, the hometown of Jamal Murray. He played high school football for one of the top programs in Canada, Clarkson Football North. After tallying 2,140 yards and 15 touchdowns during his final prep season, he signed to play for Ohio.

Nothing Doing in the MAC

Wither spent three seasons in the MAC but did not appear in one game for Tim Albin’s program. Hopefully, he still enjoyed a few Halloween weekends in Athens before he decided to leave Ohio and return to his homeland.

In 2025, Wither played for Wilfred Laurier in Canada’s U Sports league. He was pretty, pretty good. Through eight games, Wither completed 176-242 passes (72.7%) for 2,472 yards and 26 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He led Canadian college football in almost every statistical category, settling for second in completion percentage. Wither earned First Team All-Canadian honors.

Laurier went undefeated in eight regular-season games before eventually falling to Queen’s in the Yates Cup. Wither threw four picks in the finale, yet almost dug out of a 27-3 hole, ultimately falling by three points in his final Canadian football game.

Cal Wither Highlights Look Different

People forget that in Canada, the football field is larger and includes 12 players on the field at once. Even though it looks different, you’ll still see him scramble to his left, square up, launch a ball down the field, and take a hit. It’s impressive.

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Just Call him Cal

It should be easy for him to stand out because nobody ever associated with the University of Kentucky has ever gone by the name “Cal.”

A Flip for Kentucky

After an exceptional season in Canada, Wither was ready to return to college football. He caught the eye of Mike Locksley at Maryland. He signed to play with the Terps and has two years of eligibility remaining. The addition was announced in March, but it sounds like he wasn’t content. Kentucky captured his attention, and now he’ll join what has become a crowded quarterback room with Kenny Minchey, Brennen Ward, and JacQai Long.