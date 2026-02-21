Never forget Auburn's belt to ass celebration in Rupp Arena

Around this time last year, Bruce Pearl’s final rendition of the Auburn Tigers went into Rupp Arena and spanked Kentucky, winning 94-78 in Lexington to clinch a share of the SEC’s regular season title. The win was Auburn’s first in Lexington since 1988, furthering Kentucky’s recent decline in the conference it once owned.

Afterward, the spanking continued when Auburn’s players took leather belts from some of their traveling party sitting courtside and imitated spanking the Wildcats, a celebration known as “belt to ass.”

File this clip under things that should never happen on Rupp’s sacred grounds.

No. 1 Auburn celebrates after beating Kentucky in Rupp Arena for the first time since 1988. pic.twitter.com/fMiQeCXgLK — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) March 1, 2025

A KSR blog post titled “Auburn’s win and belt celebration in Rupp Arena should inspire Kentucky, but will it?” followed. In it, the authoer, me, wondered if Kentucky would respond to Auburn’s BTA celebration with a loser’s mentality or use it to finish the regular season strong. They won the next two games to climb out of the Wednesday group at the SEC Tournament, and then beat Oklahoma in a thriller in the SEC quarterfinals.

Today, I am using the same medium here at KentuckySportsRadio.com to ask again whether Kentucky will use last year’s embarrassment as fuel. Auburn is up next on the schedule, and though the teams and circumstances are mostly different from a year ago, there are still enough holdovers who should remember the Tigers showboating on Cawood’s Court.

I’m looking at you, Brandon Garrison. Otega Oweh. The Oklahoma game is always personal for those two. Does the Auburn matchup carry extra juice now? Collin Chandler. Trent Noah. Obviously, Mark Pope.

Saturday’s stakes are high enough as the season winds down, but last year’s game shouldn’t be forgotten. Pope should play that clip in the locker room. I would play it directly in Garrison’s face if I were him. I’d even tell Garrison to pack his leather belt for the trip to the Plains just in case.

Kentucky shouldn’t need any extra motivation at this critical point in the season. At the same time, Kentucky should use last year’s belt to ass as extra motivation.

