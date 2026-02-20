Neville Arena has been a Hornet's Nest for Kentucky

The home of Auburn basketball feels homey for the Tigers. It creates the exact opposite feeling for opponents. In recent years, Kentucky is feeling that pain.

Auburn Arena opened ahead of the 2010-11 season and was renamed for a donor in 2022. They cram fans into the cozy, 9,121-seat venue. The furthest seat in Neville Arena is just 43 feet away from the court. Two-thirds of the seats are less than 27 feet in elevation from the court, which is surrounded by 1,500 students.

Auburn did not turn its home venue into a buzzing hornet’s nest until Bruce Pearl arrived in town for the 2015 season. The head coach was an animated, sweaty cartoon character on the sideline, and fans fed off that energy.

It was amplified every time Kentucky came to town. Under Pearl, the Tigers went 5-2 against Kentucky at Neville Arena. The Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak at Auburn during John Calipari‘s final season. Antonio Reeves had 22 points in the 70-59 victory over the No. 12 team in the country.

Kentucky Prepared Hostile Environment

The two teams have undergone a ton of changes since the Tigers won five of seven at Neville Arena. Mark Pope is making his first trip to the venue as the Kentucky head coach, where he’ll face Bruce’s son, Steven Pearl, whose team is reeling with five straight losses. Don’t be fooled, the Tigers still have plenty of talent, and the fans will surely flock to the court for the highly-anticipated primetime matchup.

The good news for Kentucky? At this point in the season, they’ve been in plenty of hostile environments already. They silenced a much larger crowd a few weeks ago at Bud Walton Arena. The Wildcats should not be shellshocked by what they experience at Neville Arena.

“I think we’re more comfortable with who we are,” Mark Pope said on Thursday. “Hopefully, through the course of the season, that part becomes more routine. You’ve been there, you felt it, you’ve performed great in it, and sometimes performed poorly. And so it’s just that we know what it’s like together. You kind of take a little bit of the variable of that off, and now it’s just more focused on the game, and how we play and how well we perform.”

On the heels of a disappointing Quad 2 loss to Georgia at Rupp Arena, Kentucky has a chance to silence the critics and a rowdy crowd at Neville Arena. The action tips off on ESPN at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday night.