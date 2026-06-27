A new 2027 NBA mock draft has Malachi Moreno as a lottery pick

We’re in the middle of the offseason, so why not check out another way-too-early 2027 NBA mock draft?

In the aftermath of the 2026 NBA Draft, which saw former Kentucky players Jayden Quaintance (20th; Spurs) and Otega Oweh (41st; Thunder) hear their names called on Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ve already seen a slew of 2027 mocks hit the interwebs. We covered a few of them earlier in the week, but a new one from The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie dropped on Thursday — and it has high expectations for Malachi Moreno going into his sophomore season.

Vecenie is higher on Moreno’s draft stock at this moment than the consensus, slotting the big man into the lottery at No. 11 in his first 2027 mock.

“On the plus side, Moreno is a good shot-blocker and has potential to be a solid rim protector at 6 feet 11 with a 9-foot-3.5 standing reach,” Vecenie wrote. “Offensively, he’s an excellent passer who averaged 1.8 assists per game and can act as something of a hub at the top of the key because of his comfort with the ball. Moreno needs to get stronger and more willing to play with physicality on the interior.



“He has an immense amount of potential to be the kind of big teams are looking for in the Isaiah Hartenstein mold, but he has work to do to round out his game.”

And that work has already begun with week two of Kentucky summer practices officially in the books. Moreno turned down a chance to join the NBA this offseason for another run in Lexington, in part because he plans to develop into a first-round lock this time next year. Other mocks project him in the 20s, but Vecenie believes the intangibles and expected improvement in 2026-27 will make him a top 10 candidate.

Below are where other notable mocks project Moreno to land a year out from the 2027 draft.

Moreno wasn’t the only Wildcat mentioned, though. Vecenie also touched on sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic, putting him in the “other names to watch” category.

“The best shooter in college basketball, Momcilovic is almost certainly going to play in the NBA because of that skill,” Vecenie said. “But he needs to improve his lateral movement to defend at the next level.”

Don’t be surprised if another Wildcat works his way into these mocks between now and next June, either. Mark Pope now has four draft picks under his belt as the head coach at Kentucky. None of Oweh, Amari Williams, and Koby Brea came to Lexington expecting to be NBA players, but all three left campus to start their pro careers.