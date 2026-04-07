New Coaching Staff Brings the Energy to Kentucky Spring Practice

You’ve seen the videos, and you’ve heard the quotes — “Juiceful is useful” really stands out — but it’s difficult to describe the energy that Will Stein‘s coaching staff has injected into the Kentucky football program until you witness it. Fortunately, today KSR was able to see some of it firsthand.

The new Kentucky head coach opened the doors of the Joe Craft Football Training Facility for the first 30 minutes of Tuesday’s spring practice. We were not privy to 11-on-11 or anything of the sort, but it did not take much to notice the drastic change in the Kentucky football program.

To set the baseline, let’s make one thing clear — spring practice is not fun. Players go through 15 practices over five weeks, without an opponent to prepare for. It’s all about fundamentals and growth. That can be incredibly mundane and become monotonous. You would not use either of those two words to describe a Will Stein practice.

Every practice begins with a stretch. It’s stretching. Where’s the fun in that? It was hard ot hear the person you were standing next to because the music was blaring and players were hollering, getting hyped for practice to begin. Will Stein used a microphone to make sure his players could hear his instructions. Once the team broke the huddle, it was full speed ahead.

Players bounced around the field during individual drill work. It seemed like they never stopped. Defensive coaches weren’t just setting up drills for their respective position groups. They rolled in one position after another to hit pads and work on footwork. There was never a dull moment.

At one point, I walked over to see the enormous offensive line fire out of stances through the chutes to hit pads. Things seemed like they were slowing down when Lil Wayne’s Fireman started playing over the speakers.

“MAYDAY! MAYDAY!”

Players shouted from all corners of the field, then converged to a spot near the 35-yard line, where the special teams group met for a field goal kick. It was reminiscent of TCU’s game-winning kick as the seconds ticked to preserve an undefeated season.

That fire drill is one way Stein is breaking up the monotony of Kentucky spring football practice. Players stay on their toes. They’re already on high-alert while learning a new playbook. They’re also learning a new way to practice.

Will Stein enjoys playing with tempo. It’s a way to put opponents on their heels. He has changed the way Kentucky practices to amplify the intensity and test his team months before they’re ever tested by another SEC team.

The Kentucky football program had grown stale. There’s a new sense of energy oozing through this team, creating a newfound sense of excitement, one the Wildcats desperately needed.

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