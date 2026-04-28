New Kentucky assistant Mo Williams extends offer to 4-star SG Chase Lumpkin

New Kentucky men’s basketball assistant Mo Williams has wasted no time getting his feet wet on the recruiting trail.

On Tuesday, Williams extended an offer to class of 2027 shooting guard Chase Lumpkin, who is considered a four-star recruit and the No. 45 overall high school junior by the Rivals Industry Ranking. A 6-foot-4 product of Powder Springs (GA) McEachern, Lumpkin is coming off an impressive performance over the weekend at Nike’s EYBL Atlanta Session. He was named MVP of the event by Rivals.

“Chase Lumpkin was the breakout player of the weekend,” wrote Jamie Shaw of Rivals. “The Jet Academy guard did a little bit of everything for his team, initiating offense, finishing plays, and generally creating advantages for his team. He showcased excellent vision on the ball, and he processed quickly and efficiently, whether that was getting the ball to his teammates or making shots on his own accord. Lumpkin got into the paint consistently, and he finished well at the rim.”

Lumpkin averaged 26 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and 2.7 steals across three games played in Atlanta. Along with Kentucky, he holds additional offers from the likes of Oregon, SMU, Louisville, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and others.

Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽 @mowilliams pic.twitter.com/dHLfpmtMvT — Chase Lumpkin (@ChaseLumpkin1) April 28, 2026

Lumpkin has been hearing from the Wildcats for a while now. He’s already visited Lexington twice, first coming to town for a gameday visit to watch Kentucky’s exhibition win over Purdue. A couple of months later, he returned to campus for another gameday visit, this time to watch UK face North Carolina in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

But it was former Kentucky assistant Jason Hart who was leading the charge in Lumpkin’s recruitment at the time. Hart visited him multiple times at his school to watch him play. But now that Hart is on SMU’s staff, it’s been Williams picking up where he left off.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and his staff appear to be ramping up their interest in the 2027 recruiting class, too. Pope and Co. went to visit Ryan Hampton, ranked No. 9 overall in his cycle, on Monday and extended him an offer in the process. Kentucky also made the cut for five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr., who is ranked No. 2 overall in the 2027 class, on Monday.

Hampton and Ekezie are both considering reclassifying to 2026, meaning they could play college basketball as soon as the upcoming 2026-27 season. It’s unclear right now if Lumpkin is considering doing the same, but he’s going to be a top Kentucky target moving forward regardless.

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