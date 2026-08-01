New Kentucky Nike Vomero Shoes are up for grabs

Do you like the Kentucky Wildcats? Do you wear shoes? Then today is your lucky day.

The Nike Vomero 18 just got a big blue makeover. Runners around Big Blue Nation can rep the Wildcats in this stylish new colorway.

Even better news? You don’t have to wait. These Nikes are on shelves (do people still go to stores to buy shoes off of shelves?) and available online RIGHT NOW. They retail for $165. If you prefer a different look, there are currently four different Kentucky collabs with Nike.

via UK Athletics

via UK Athletics

UK Athletics

You may not need new Kentucky shoes, but if you’re gearing up for the new football season, Nike is making sure there are plenty of options for Big Blue Nation ahead of the Throwback Game against LSU. There is apparel with the Power K, the classic Wildcat from the 90s, and this old Wildcat, who is seeing a resurgence in popularity.

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