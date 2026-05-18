New Kentucky offer DeMarcus Henry pushes for No. 1: 'I feel like I'm the best player in the country.'

It’s been the kind of weekend every young athlete dreams of having for 2027 top-10 recruit DeMarcus Henry, watching all of it come together in a transition from stock-riser to established star. He had the ranking and high-major offers, but hadn’t earned blue-blood status until Kentucky pulled the trigger at Nike EYBL Session II in Memphis.

Then came another pair of head-turners with North Carolina and Arkansas following shortly behind — and that momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon for the 6-7 wing out of Santa Ana, California.

“It means a lot, you know? I’ve worked all this way, just to get here,” Henry said. “It just shows that the work is paying off. It’s a great, great feeling, man. I’ve been chasing that feeling my whole life, so it’s a great feeling, for sure.”

Mark Pope called Henry shortly after his 25-point performance to let him know Kentucky was throwing its hat in the ring for the do-it-all guard, appreciating his motor and impact on winning beyond his other natural gifts as a scorer.

Kentucky had been communicating with him and expressing interest up to that point, but all it took was one late-night game set to make the difference.

“He just liked how I competed at a high level and my competitive spirit,” he told KSR. “He liked it, felt like I competed. I just play hard and he fell in love with it, so he offered me. It was a great experience and I’m very grateful for it.”

What does he know about the program and Pope as a coach outside of these recent recruiting conversations to begin what Kentucky certainly hopes is a long-term relationship?

“A great program, a great environment, and it’s a blue-blood school, so it’s a great opportunity,” Henry said. “I like their playing style, how they play. Mark Pope is a great coach.”

It’s only the next step toward the top-10 recruit’s long-term goals in basketball and what he’s planning to accomplish in the sport. He’s a competitor, something that runs in the family as the son of late NFL receiver Chris Henry of the Cincinnati Bengals. His brother, Chris Henry Sr., is also a five-star football recruit and the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2026, set to suit up for the Ohio State Buckeyes this fall.

Battling as high-level athletes is all the Henrys have ever known. DeMarcus is next in line.

“Having a family that just pushes you to be better and competing with your siblings, it’s just a great feeling, a great experience. I’m blessed to have them. The family is very competitive. We’re just very athletic — I don’t know, it’s just in the family.”

With that competitive edge comes an internal push to keep going. Earning his first blue-blood offers as the No. 10 prospect in the country is great, but that’s not the end goal. In his eyes, he’s just getting started.

He’s got his eyes on the prize of No. 1.

“I feel like I’m the best player in the country,” he told KSR. “That’s really how I feel.”

How does he get to that point atop the 2027 rankings? Or, maybe better phrased, why does he feel he’s already deserving?

“Oh, I feel like not everybody can guard one through five like I can,” he continued. “I feel like I’m versatile on offense — I can do it all, score at all three levels and just make my team better. That’s why I feel like I’m the best player in the country.”

If that’s the case, Kentucky just offered the best rising senior in high school basketball.

He’s certainly got the mindset to be a Wildcat.