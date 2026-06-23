New Kentucky practice highlights will be the best thing you see all day

It’s an old-fashioned battle of shirts vs. skins for the Kentucky Wildcats at the Joe Craft Center this summer — no practice gear yet for the new guys. Maybe they have to earn the right to wear the sacred piece of cloth? Or the Nike shipment just hasn’t come in yet?

No matter the reason, the guys are having fun with a full week of summer practice in the books and week two well underway. At long last, however, we’re getting an extended look at the 2026-27 roster after just a short clip here and there since the guys arrived in early June.

UK Sports Video dropped the goods on social media: a thread of five videos, for a grand total of 45 seconds of content!

I know, it’s not much, but beggars can’t be choosers at this point. And the highlights themselves are pretty darn impressive, ranging from Alex Wilkins unleashing his inner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to some electric ball movement leading to a Justin McBride three to Milan Momcilovic splashing a jumper to Malachi Moreno throwing down dunks to another McBride bucket — this time a putback slam.

Make sure you gobble up your Mason Williams stock while you can, too.

All of it is fun, all of it is crucial for a ravenous fanbase on June 23. Take a look at the highlights below:

Kentucky released some practice clips today!



Check out that ball movement 😍 pic.twitter.com/239tZyRmVM — KSR (@KSRonX) June 23, 2026

How are things going at the Craft Center? KSR+ has you covered with the best behind-the-scenes look at the first week of practice you’ll find on the internet, published on Monday. In case you missed it, read that right HERE.

And make sure you’re subscribed, while you’re at it!

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