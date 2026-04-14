New Roster Numbers to Monitor at the Kentucky Spring Game

The Kentucky Blue-White Game is on the horizon. Saturday morning’s exhibition might be the only chance you get to see the new-look Wildcats in action before Will Stein‘s team takes the field this fall against Youngstown State. The SEC Network is not broadcasting the event, so be sure to secure your free tickets in advance.

Kentucky football fans will see plenty of new faces on the field. Stein added roughly 50 new players this offseason. Even folks like myself who cover the team regularly will struggle to figure out who is who. Before making your way to Kroger Field, do a little advanced scouting to spend less time looking at the roster during the Kentucky Spring Football Game.

0 — LB Elijah “Bo” Barnes

The Texas transfer is a former Top-100 recruit who has high expectations as the Cats’ middle linebacker.

1 — RB CJ Baxter

2 — RB Javontae Barnes

Neither transfer running back is expected to participate in the contact portions of the Kentucky spring game.

3 — QB Kenny Minchey

That Boy’s Good. The Kentucky QB will not take any hits, but keep a keen eye on his elusiveness in the pocket and his accuracy when he’s off-platform.

3 — DB Aaron Gates

4 — WR Nic Anderson

It’s unlikely that the LSU transfer will participate in the contact portions of the spring game.

5 — DB Jordan Castell

5 — WR Ja’Kayden Ferguson

The one-time UK commit spent one season at Arkansas and has popped during the second half of spring practice.

6 — DL Ahmad Breaux

6 — WR Shane Carr

The twitchy pass-catcher from Southern Utah is due for an explosive play or two in the Kentucky spring game.

7 — DL Jamarrion “Chops” Harkless

This is an enormous human being in the middle of the Kentucky defensive line.

8 — OLB Lorenzo Cowan*

8 — TE Mikkel Skinner*

9 — OLB Antonio O’Berry

10 — WR Davis McCray

10 — DB Dyllon Williams*

11 — DB Braxton Urquhart

12 — WR Brock Coffman

The Lexington Sayre product has been a reliable target for Kenny Minchey.

12 — DB Hasaan Sykes

The cornerback transfer from Western Carolina has picked off a pass in each of Kentucky’s first two spring scrimmages.

13 — WR Denairius Gray

13 — DB Cyrus Reyes

15 — QB Carson Cruver

16 — DB Jesse Anderson

16 — QB JacQai Long

No. 16 could very well end up being QB2.

18 — WR Xavier Daisy

18 — CB Mark Manfred III

19 — WR Kenny Darby

The Louisiana wide receiver became the highest-ranked player in Kentucky’s 2026 recruiting class after Joe Sloan pulled off the late flip.

22 — RB Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston

25 — LB Tavion Wallace

27 — DB Isaiah McMillian

48 — P Thomas O’Hara

50 — IOL Max Anderson

52 — OL Cameron Miller Jr.

53 — OT Lance Heard

The left tackle is out to prove that he’s a first round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Marvel at the way the big fella moves in the trenches.

57 — IOL Jordan Knox

There are multiple players fighting for a starting offensive guard spot. Don’t sleep on the JUCO transfer who logged a few starts at Northwestern early in his career.

67 — OT Mark Robinson

72 — C Coleton Price

73 — OL Olaus Alinen

77 — IOL Tegra Tshabola

88 — K Adam Zouagui

92 — DE/EDGE Ben Duncum

96 — DT Dominic Wiseman

97 — LS Spencer Radnoti

97 — DE Tyler Thomas

* Indicates a number change.

[Take a closer look at the entire 2026 Kentucky football roster.]