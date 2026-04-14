New Roster Numbers to Monitor at the Kentucky Spring Game
The Kentucky Blue-White Game is on the horizon. Saturday morning’s exhibition might be the only chance you get to see the new-look Wildcats in action before Will Stein‘s team takes the field this fall against Youngstown State. The SEC Network is not broadcasting the event, so be sure to secure your free tickets in advance.
Kentucky football fans will see plenty of new faces on the field. Stein added roughly 50 new players this offseason. Even folks like myself who cover the team regularly will struggle to figure out who is who. Before making your way to Kroger Field, do a little advanced scouting to spend less time looking at the roster during the Kentucky Spring Football Game.
New Kentucky Football Jersey Numbers
0 — LB Elijah “Bo” Barnes
The Texas transfer is a former Top-100 recruit who has high expectations as the Cats’ middle linebacker.
1 — RB CJ Baxter
2 — RB Javontae Barnes
Neither transfer running back is expected to participate in the contact portions of the Kentucky spring game.
3 — QB Kenny Minchey
That Boy’s Good. The Kentucky QB will not take any hits, but keep a keen eye on his elusiveness in the pocket and his accuracy when he’s off-platform.
3 — DB Aaron Gates
4 — WR Nic Anderson
It’s unlikely that the LSU transfer will participate in the contact portions of the spring game.
5 — DB Jordan Castell
5 — WR Ja’Kayden Ferguson
The one-time UK commit spent one season at Arkansas and has popped during the second half of spring practice.
6 — DL Ahmad Breaux
6 — WR Shane Carr
The twitchy pass-catcher from Southern Utah is due for an explosive play or two in the Kentucky spring game.
7 — DL Jamarrion “Chops” Harkless
This is an enormous human being in the middle of the Kentucky defensive line.
8 — OLB Lorenzo Cowan*
8 — TE Mikkel Skinner*
9 — OLB Antonio O’Berry
10 — WR Davis McCray
10 — DB Dyllon Williams*
11 — DB Braxton Urquhart
12 — WR Brock Coffman
The Lexington Sayre product has been a reliable target for Kenny Minchey.
12 — DB Hasaan Sykes
The cornerback transfer from Western Carolina has picked off a pass in each of Kentucky’s first two spring scrimmages.
13 — WR Denairius Gray
13 — DB Cyrus Reyes
15 — QB Carson Cruver
16 — DB Jesse Anderson
16 — QB JacQai Long
No. 16 could very well end up being QB2.
- 1New
Stokes at Rupp
No. 1 recruit spent Monday night at Rupp
- 2Trending
Top Portal PG
to visit Kentucky
- 3Trending
Tyran Stokes 👀
schedules visit to Kentucky
- 4New
4 Cats drafted!
Record night for Kentucky WBB
- 5Hot
No. 2 QB
Commits to KENTUCKY
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18 — WR Xavier Daisy
18 — CB Mark Manfred III
19 — WR Kenny Darby
The Louisiana wide receiver became the highest-ranked player in Kentucky’s 2026 recruiting class after Joe Sloan pulled off the late flip.
22 — RB Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston
25 — LB Tavion Wallace
27 — DB Isaiah McMillian
48 — P Thomas O’Hara
50 — IOL Max Anderson
52 — OL Cameron Miller Jr.
53 — OT Lance Heard
The left tackle is out to prove that he’s a first round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Marvel at the way the big fella moves in the trenches.
57 — IOL Jordan Knox
There are multiple players fighting for a starting offensive guard spot. Don’t sleep on the JUCO transfer who logged a few starts at Northwestern early in his career.
67 — OT Mark Robinson
72 — C Coleton Price
73 — OL Olaus Alinen
77 — IOL Tegra Tshabola
88 — K Adam Zouagui
92 — DE/EDGE Ben Duncum
96 — DT Dominic Wiseman
97 — LS Spencer Radnoti
97 — DE Tyler Thomas
* Indicates a number change.
[Take a closer look at the entire 2026 Kentucky football roster.]
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