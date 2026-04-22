NFL Draft Profile: David Gusta

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a week away. Personnel departments are locking in for the last weekend in April where the three-day mega-event in Pittsburgh will include 257 picks over seven rounds.

For the Kentucky football program, the Wildcats are scheduled to have a busy Day 2 and Day 3. There are a handful of players who could become draft selections. KSR is here to get the Big Blue Nation ready after being there every step of the way during the pre-draft process.

Before our yearly draft guide publishes on draft week at KSR+, profiles on every expected Kentucky draft pick will hit the world wide web in preparation for the biggest non-game event on the sports calendar.



A nose tackle is up next.

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Farmer

NFL Draft Profile: Kendrick Law

NFL Draft Profile: Jager Burton

NFL Draft Profile: Seth McGowan

Player: David Gusta

Height: 6023

Weight: 308

Age: 22.8

Arm: 31 1/8″

Hand: 10″

40-Yard Dash: 4.88

10-Yard Split: 1.68

Short Shuttle: DNP

Vertical: 32″

Broad Jump: 8’1″

Bench: 37

Relative Athletic Score

Production

— 2021 (Freshman | Washington State): Redshirt

— 2022 (Redshirt Freshman | Washington State): 9 games, 1 start, 176 snaps, 64.0 PFF grade, 11 tackles, tackle for loss, 7 pressures, 3 missed tackles

— 2023 (Redshirt Sophomore | Washington State): 11 games, 11 starts, 501 snaps, 69.2 PFF grade, 30 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, 16 pressures, 0 missed tackles

— 2024 (Redshirt Junior | Washington State): 12 games, 12 starts, 579 snaps, 84.4 PFF grade, 21 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, sack, 29 pressures, 4 missed tackles

— 2025 (Redshirt Senior | Kentucky): 12 games, 12 starts, 408 snaps, 76.3 PFF grade, 12 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, sack, 15 pressures, 5 missed tackles

— Career: 44 games, 36 starts, 1,664 snaps, 74 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 67 pressures, 12 missed tackles

Background

David Gusta was a three-star prospect in the class of 2021. The defensive tackle starred as a sophomore and junior at Grand Terrace (Calif.) High before transferring to San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon as a senior. The Southern California native saw his recruitment start to pickup during his sophomore year.

Washington State issued an offer to Gusta in May 2019. UCLA hosted the defensive line prospect for a camp workout the summer before his junior year. Some Group of Five offers then began to roll in the spring of Gusta’s junior year during the COVID-19 pandemic. California did not have a high school football season in 2020 taking away another potential year of tape for this three-star recruit.

Arizona entered the chat late before Gusta committed to Washington State in July 2020. Gusta would stick to that commitment.

Gusta took a redshirt season in 2021 during his first year on campus. During that year, head coach Nick Rolovich and a few other assistant coaches were fired by Washington State for not following state COVID-19 guidelines. That led to defensive coordinator Jake Dickert becoming Wazzu’s permanent head coach in the middle of the season.

Gusta would ultimately thrive in Pullman playing for Dickert and defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding in this 4-2-5 scheme.

After spending three years as a starter, Gusta would enter the transfer portal following the 2024 season. The defensive tackle was part of a max roster exodus in Pullman after Dickert left for Wake Forest. Gusta was in the portal for three weeks before committing to Kentucky.

In his only season in the SEC, Gusta became the starting nose tackle in a 3-4 defense. The scheme was much different than what he played in at Wazzu. Some of the playmaking did not show up in Lexington but the defensive tackle played a very important role for the Wildcats and ate up double teams to keep the linebackers clean. Gusta’s presence in the middle helped some other players around him have good seasons.

The defensive tackle entered the NFL Draft after spending his final season of eligibility at Kentucky.

Scouting Report

David Gusta started at defensive tackle in Washington State’s even front before shifting to an odd front at Kentucky. The interior player played an assortment of alignments including a shaded nose throughout his collegiate. Squatty defensive tackle with a thick lower base. Gusta plays with good pad level and that leads to wins. This nose/one-technique defensive tackle can torque body to split double teams in the run game and pass protection. Gusta shows explosion out of stance and can shoot gaps along with knockback power when lined up one-on-one with a guard or center.

Holding the point against double teams in the run game will be a question mark as he transitions to pro football but Gusta is a good mover with power who can split gaps with some pass rush upside.

Thirty seven reps on the bench this morning by @DavidGusta2 🤩#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/oapGcv6e45 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) February 27, 2026

Draft Window

David Gusta made a schematic shift when he moved to the SEC and held up well in a scheme that asked him to do less playmaking and more dirty work in the trenches. The Washington State transfer is undersized for the position, and that stands out on tape, but this is a prospect with power and quickness.

Gusta will likely find his best fit as an even front defensive tackle as one-technique who can shoot gaps and battle less double teams. A north/south defensive tackle who has playmaking potential due to quickness.

The one-and-done player will be in draft range on Day 3 when we get into the late rounds. If he goes undrafted, it will not take long for the defensive tackle to find a home as a priority undrafted free agent.