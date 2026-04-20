NFL Draft Profile: Jager Burton

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a week away. Personnel departments are locking in for the last weekend in April where the three-day mega-event in Pittsburgh will include 257 picks over seven rounds.

For the Kentucky football program, the Wildcats are scheduled to have a busy Day 2 and Day 3. There are a handful of players who could become draft selections. KSR is here to get the Big Blue Nation ready after being there every step of the way during the pre-draft process.

Before our yearly draft guide publishes on draft week at KSR+, profiles on every expected Kentucky draft pick will hit the world wide web in preparation for the biggest non-game event on the sports calendar.

A former blue-chip recruit who stayed home to play college football is next.

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Farmer

NFL Draft Profile: Kendrick Law

Player: Jager Burton

Height: 6041

Weight: 312

Age: 23.7

Arm: 32 5/8″

Hand: 10 1/8″

40-Yard Dash: 4.94

10-Yard Split: 1.76

Short Shuttle: 4.52

Vertical: 30 1/2″

Broad Jump: 9’7″

Bench: 28

Relative Athletic Score

Production

2021 (Freshman): 3 games, 34 snaps (all at right guard)

2022 (Redshirt Freshman): 13 games, 13 starts, 790 snaps (779 at left guard), 49.2 PFF grade, 15 pressures allowed (6 sacks), 3 penalties

2023 (Redshirt Sophomore): 12 games, 12 starts, 644 snaps (159 at center, 485 at right guard), 50.0 PFF grade, 14 pressures allowed (1 sack), 4 penalties

2024 (Redshirt Junior): 10 games, 10 starts, 379 snaps (all at left guard), 60.0 PFF grade, 7 pressures allowed (2 sacks), 2 penalties

2025 (Redshirt Senior): 12 games, 12 starts, 819 snaps (all at center), 71.3 PFF grade, 12 pressures allowed (0 sacks), 2 penalties

Career: 51 games, 47 starts, 2,666 snaps (1,158 at left guard, 976 at center, 531 at right guard), 49 pressures allowed (10 sacks), 11 penalties

Background

Jager Burton was a standout football player at Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass where he helped lead the Broncos to state runner-up finish as a junior and was a multi-time all-state selection. Burton was only the third offensive lineman to win the Paul Hornung Award as the top high school player in Kentucky. The line of scrimmage star was also Co-Mr. Football in Kentucky as a senior in 2020. While all of this was going on, Burton was becoming one of the top offensive line prospect in the country.

The offensive tackle who was expected to play inside in college was the No. 110 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking. A top-10 interior offensive line recruit in the 2021 high school cycle, Burton chose to stay home and play for Kentucky. This high four-star recruit received legitimate interest from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State. Burton chose to stay home and play for the Wildcats.

After a redshirt season in 2021 where Burton was a reserve on an offensive line that was a Joe Moore Award finalist, Burton stepped into a starting role as a redshirt freshman in 2022 when injuries ravaged Kentucky’s offensive line during fall camp. The Big Blue Wall mightily struggled throughout the season, and Burton went through some major growing pains. Kentucky then asked Burton to slide inside to center as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. Unfortunately, there were snapping accuracy problems, and Burton had to slide back to guard. The interior player stayed there in 2024 and struggled while playing through injuries. Despite a massive roster overhaul, Burton decided to stay at Kentucky. He did not want to leave when things were rough.

Kentucky rebuilt the OL in the offseason but Jager Burton decided to stay in Lexington for his final year of eligibility.



Why?



“I feel like there’s so much potential with this team…I want to be a part of it.”



➡️https://t.co/TmpJcmTGXH pic.twitter.com/zKUFiSi3aS — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) March 31, 2025

That ended up being a wise move for Burton. The veteran returned and quickly won the starting center position over WKU transfer Evan Wibberley. His best season yet followed. Burton was a key piece on an improved offensive line and became one of Kentucky’s best players. The redshirt senior was rock-solid all season at center and some added strength from the offseason showed up on the field while the snapping accuracy issues disappeared.

Burton is now moving to the NFL off a career season.

Scouting Report

Jager Burton was a four-year starter at Kentucky with multi-positional flex. Most of the playing time occurred at guard, but it is clear that this is a center-first prospect. The 23-year-old bring real positional athleticism to the field and has improved his anchor a half-decade in the SEC.

Burton has the foot speed to climb to the second level and seal off linebackers. The center also has the functional athleticism to recover in pass protection. After losing in some bully ball situations earlier in his career, the center got some real work done in the weight room, and added play strength ahead of the 2025 season. That led to much-improved play as a redshirt senior. Burton can win quickly, owns some interior position flex, but is at his best in the pivot.

The Kentucky product projects best as a center in a zone-scheme where his athleticism and movement skills can be highlighted. Burton must continue to show that he has the power to move big bodies in the run game and hold up against power rushers in the middle of the pocket.

Draft Window

Jager Burton had high expectations entering college football. The in-state product leaves Kentucky as a likely draft pick but his progress as a player definitely was not linear. Burton dealt with multiple coaching changes and numerous position changes. There was also adversity along the way. Throughout the grind, this prospect found his home.

This is a center with athleticism, experience, and resiliency. Burton has proven over time that football is important to him, and that is something that NFL organizations will like. This draft is filled with Day 3 centers prospects. Burton is one of 5-6 prospects who will be considered after the first four (Jake Slaughter, Sam Hecht, Logan Jones, Connor Lew) come off the board. It comes down to fit after that.

Burton could have a smaller pool of interested to teams due to his zone fit, but he enters this weekend with a great chance to become a Day 3 selection.