NFL Draft Profile: Kendrick Law

The 2026 NFL Draft is just over a week away. Professional football organizations are hosting final visits and making the final adjustments to their big board rankings. Personnel departments are focusing on the last weekend in April for the three-day mega-event in Pittsburgh that will include 257 picks over seven rounds.

For the Kentucky football program, the Wildcats are scheduled to have a busy Day 2 and Day 3. There are a handful of players who could become draft selections. KSR is here to get the Big Blue Nation ready after being there every step of the way during the pre-draft process.

Before our yearly draft guide publishes on draft week at KSR+, profiles on every expected Kentucky draft pick will hit the world wide web in preparation for the biggest non-game event on the sports calendar.

An SEC transfer who spent one season in Lexington is up next.

Player: Kendrick Law

Height: 5113

Weight: 208

Age: 21.9

Arm: 31 1/4″

Hand: 9 5/8″

40-Yard Dash: 4.45

10-Yard Split: 1.56

Short Shuttle: DNP

Vertical: 42″

Broad Jump: 10’08”

Bench: 21

Relative Athletic Score

Kendrick Law is under the six-foot mark at wide receiver but makes up for the lack of height with rock-solid mass, terrific speed, and elite explosion testing. Law is fast, strong, and explosive. He will be one of the better athletes for the wide receiver position in this class.

Production

2022 (Freshman | Alabama): 11 games, 198 snaps, 58.2 PFF grade, 8 receptions (12 targets), 103 receiving yards

2023 (Sophomore | Alabama): 13 games, 3 starts, 233 snaps, 66.6 PFF grade, 15 receptions (18 targets), 135 receiving yards, 17 kickoff returns (23.8 yards per return)

2024 (Junior | Alabama): 10 games, 5 starts, 254 snaps, 64.1 PFF grade, 10 receptions (13 targets), 105 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, 8 carries, 30 rushing yards, 5 kickoff returns (26.2 yards per return)

2025 (Senior | Kentucky): 12 games, 12 starts, 519 snaps, 71.6 PFF grade, 53 receptions (64 targets), 540 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 8 carries, 53 rushing yards, 9 kickoff returns (19.3 yards per return), 3 punt returns (2.7 yards per return)

Career: 46 games, 20 starts, 1,204 snaps, 86 receptions (107 targets), 883 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 83 rushing yards, 31 kickoff returns (22.9 yards per return)

Background

Kendrick Law was a big-time recruit in the 2022 high school cycle out of Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve. A top-five player in Louisiana, Law picked Alabama over Florida State and LSU. The wideout played both sides of the ball on offense but was also a standout track performer. Law placed second with a 10.48 100 meters as a junior at the Louisiana 5A state meet in 2021. Law also clocked a 22.05 in the 200 meters and long jumped over 22 feet.

The high four-star prospect was one of the best athletes in the 2022 cycle and joined an Alabama recruiting class that included fellow receivers Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, and Kobe Prentice.

Law played under Nick Saban for two years and Kalen DeBoer for two seasons at Alabama. The wide receiver also played for three different offensive coordinators during his time in Tuscaloosa. Law has seen a lot of change, but his role mostly remained the same for the Crimson Tide.

The Louisiana native played at least 190 snaps in each season at Bama and never more than 254 snaps. Law recorded somewhere between 8-15 receptions each season. This wideout decided to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining following the 2025 season to find a place where he could have a bigger role as a receiver. His transfer portal recruitment ended with a Kentucky commitment after also considering Arkansas and Florida State.

Law would become WR1 for Kentucky in 2026. After making a quarterback change early in the season, UK made a schematic change to make young quarterback Cutter Boley more healthy. That meant emphasizing a short passing game. Law thrived as a quick game target with over 77 percent of his snaps coming in the slot. Only 35 receiving yards did not come after the catch. UK got the ball into the transfer’s hands and let him create. Law’s average depth of target (3.4) was small but he led the Wildcats in yards per route run (1.84).

The SEC transfer was very much a gadget player but he did have a big impact on the Kentucky offense and made some explosive plays in SEC games.

Alabama transfer WR Kendrick Law takes off for a big Kentucky gain😼



(via ABC)

pic.twitter.com/ESu05z1U5y — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) October 4, 2025

Scouting Report

Kendrick Law is a wideout with a rocked-up build who spent four seasons in the SEC with one as a full-time starter at Kentucky. The former blue-chip recruit has the look of a slot receiver but will need to sharpen his route-running technique as he transitions to the NFL. Most notably needs improvement getting in and out of breaks. Was a factor for the Tide in the jet sweep game and looks comfortable with the ball in his hands as runner. Shows some YAC creation out of the short passing game due to strength and ability to run through tackles both at Alabama and Kentucky. There is not a lot of wiggle in open space. This is very much a north-south runner who loses speed and power when he has to get lateral. Law owns absolute tenacity as a blocker and can bury defensive backs.

True slot receiver with a physical play style. Law can provide immediate value in the short passing game, but route-running must get better to become a true factor in the intermediate passing game. Will bring immediate special teams value to the next level due to his kick return history and ability to cover kicks. Was used as a gunner at Kentucky and could find a niche playing in the third phase.

Route-running is a huge question mark. Not a natural pass catcher. Has not shown vertical playmaking in his long career despite the impressive speed and athleticism profile. Law is very much a gadget player with a feel of running back playing wide receiver who will need to make an impact on special teams and in the quick passing game. His physical traits will be worth investing in and some team will give him a chance to develop into a more well-rounded wide receiver.

Draft Window

Kendrick Law was one of the biggest pickups for Kentucky in the transfer portal window ahead of the 2025 season. The SEC transfer became a huge part of the offense in Lexington and had his biggest season to date. That production was needed to boost the draft profile.

Law is a tremendous athlete with speed, power, and explosiveness. There is no doubt that he can physically hold up and make plays against top competition but there are some raw edges that need to be refinement. A lot of development will be needed for this Kentucky wideout to find a consistent home in an NFL offense. In the meantime, his special teams value can help buy him an extended development window.

There will be a run on wideouts on Day 3. Many will bring special teams value to the table. Kendrick Law will be in that mix. Expect to hear his name pop up in conversation when wideout is brought up in Rounds 4-5.