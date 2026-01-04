NFL fines Dru Phillips for his involvement in sideline scuffle

The wallet of former Kentucky corner, Dru Phillips, got a little lighter on Saturday, after the NFL reached in and snagged some cash. Actually, it got a lot lighter. The league fined Phillips a very specific $7,293 for his involvement in a sideline scuffle against Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Chigozie Anusiem, last week.

The play came on a punt return in which Phillips wasn’t even on the field. Giants special teams man, Rico Payton, shoved Anusiem off the field and into the Giants’ bench after the two were hand-fighting on their way down the field. Anusium took offense to Payton’s late shove into the Gatorade cooler, and the two continued to grapple on the ground. In defense of their teammate, a swarm of New York players surrounded Anusiem. Phillips was first to push the Raiders’ gunner, but then jumped on him immediately, most likely just to make sure he was okay. Not sure why the NFL took such offense.

The NFL fined Giants CBs Rico Payton $10,666 and Dru Phillips $7,293 for unnecessary roughness — their role in a dustup with the Raiders that spilled over to the sideline last week.



pic.twitter.com/J5fJG0asVx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2026

Rico Payton was fined $10,666 for the incident, but it is unclear if Anusiem received any financial penalty. The NFL is extremely strict when it comes to any level of disrespect toward an opponent. In the same week, they fined Rams linebacker Jared Verse $11,593 for flashing a peace sign toward the Atlanta Falcons’ bench during his blocked kick return for a touchdown. Previously this season, they fined Arizona tight end Trey McBride $14,951 for simply doing the nose-wipe celebration after catching a first down.

While Phillips’ fine may be a little more justified than these examples, it shows that even though the Giants’ record is 3-13, he is still putting up a fight. Literally. Besides, money collected from fines goes to charity, so it is basically a tax write-off for a good cause.