LSU wide receiver transfer Nic Anderson commits to Kentucky

Kentucky needed to find a starting wide receiver in the transfer portal. That need was increased after Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. picked Colorado. The Wildcats did not need much time to pivot. Another SEC transfer is heading to Lexington.

LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson entered the portal on Wednesday. The former blue-chip recruit was on UK’s campus on Thursday. A commitment quickly followed.

The Katy (Texas) High product signed with Oklahoma in the 2022 high school cycle. Nic Anderson took a redshirt in year one before a huge season as a redshirt freshman in 2023. With Dillon Gabriel at quarterback in Norman, Anderson recorded 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. The wideout had eight catches on 16 targets for 344 yards on passes of 20-plus air yards, according to PFF data. Anderson was one of the top vertical receivers in college football. Then injuries hit.

Nic Anderson appeared in just one game in 2024 as the wideout dealt with a quad injury. Anderson left the Oklahoma program for LSU in 2025 and appeared in 10 games but missed time due a car wreck in July ahead of the season and then suffered a knee injury in November. The transfer finished the season with 12 receptions for 106 yards.

Injuries have been a huge part of Nic Anderson’s story, but when healthy, this has been an impact receiver on a good college offense. Kentucky is hopeful that another impact season will occur in Lexington.

A fourth transfer addition at wide receiver has been added to Stein’s first roster.

Kentucky transfer commits