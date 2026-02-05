Nick Richards will join the Greek Freak in Milwaukee (however long the Greek Freak is still in Milwaukee)

The Nick Richards Era in Phoenix has come to a close, ending his time with Devin Booker after two seasons with the Suns. Playing 65 total games in the purple and orange, he’s now being sent to Milwaukee where he will team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo — however long the Greek Freak remains a Buck.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Richards is part of a four-player trade between the Suns and Bucks that will also send Nigel Hayes-Davis to Milwaukee with Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey on their way to Phoenix.

Richards is the second former Wildcat traded ahead of today’s deadline, joining Rob Dillingham, who was moved from Minnesota to Chicago. Anthony Davis was also traded from Dallas to Washington on Wednesday, ending a disappointing and controversial 29-game run with the Mavericks as the main asset brought in from the Lakers in exchange for Luka Doncic.

The 28-year-old center, who was drafted No. 42 overall in 2020, averaged just 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game this season across 28 total appearances. It was a major step back from Richards’ production last season with the Suns after previously averaging 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per contest in 36 games played with 34 starts coming in a trade from Charlotte.

His diminished role came as a result of former Duke center Mark Williams earning the starting job, currently averaging 12.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 46 games this season. Now, it’s time to see if the former Kentucky star can find his footing once again alongside the Greek Freak in Milwaukee.

Well, that’s assuming Antetokounmpo is going to be sticking around for the long haul there — the No. 1 storyline in the NBA as things stand currently before today’s 3 PM ET trade deadline. For now, the plan is to ride it out this season before circling back on offers (or a potential long-term solution to stay, which seems highly unlikely at this point) this offseason. Charania reported that the Bucks are retooling around their superstar forward in the meantime, sitting at 20-29 on the year.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have indicated to teams that they are keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through the trade deadline and will start making other trades,” he reported.

“Over the last week, the Bucks have been focused on incoming calls for Giannis Antetokounmpo and canvassing the NBA for small salary trades,” Charania added in a follow-up report. “Milwaukee remains in talks to complete potentially more of the latter here on deadline day.”

Richards averaged 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 29.6 minutes per contest in his third and final season at Kentucky in 2019-20 — one of John Calipari’s biggest success stories during his time in Lexington. Coming in as a five-star recruit, he underwhelmed as a freshman (5.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG) and as a sophomore (4.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG) before finally breaking through as a junior.

We love JNR around KSR HQ. You know this. You’ve always known this. We are rooting like hell for him to keep finding success (and making a ton of money) in the pros.