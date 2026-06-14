Nick Saban, Tom Izzo and Nate Oats among fans of Kentucky's new AD target

What is Kentucky potentially getting in J Batt, who is being targeted as the Wildcats’ next athletic director, replacing Mitch Barnhart starting July 1? He’s popular with some of the biggest names in college sports.

Currently the AD at Michigan State (2025-26) and previously at Georgia Tech (2022-25) with other stops at Alabama (2017-22), East Carolina (2013-17), Maryland (2009-13), James Madison (2007-09), William and Mary (2005-07), he’s made plenty of friends across two decades in athletics departments.

The most notable? Nick Saban, Tom Izzo and Nate Oats.

As he worked his way up the industry ladder with promotion after promotion, those three have been among his loudest, most prominent supporters from the beginning. His time at Alabama was clearly a reputation-booster, as Saban and Oats were strongly in his corner once he got his first shots to lead his own programs.

Batt finished his time in Tuscaloosa as executive deputy director, COO and chief revenue officer, responsible for guiding revenue generation, where he became nationally recognized as one of the best fundraisers in college athletics. The two faces of Alabama’s top sports made it clear upon his departure to Georgia Tech that the Yellow Jackets found a gem.

“We set a vision for the future of Alabama Athletics and Alabama football through the Crimson Standard and J as well as his team delivered with impressive results,” Saban said of Batt.

Working hands-on with the basketball department, Oats called him a ‘perfect fit’ at Tech after seeing the impact he made with the Crimson Tide.

“His work ethic, character, wisdom, and vision for the University of Alabama have been great assets to our men’s basketball program, and we are thankful for everything he has done to help our team and staff,” he added. “I think he is a perfect fit at Georgia Tech, and I’m excited to see what the future holds under his leadership.”

After getting his feet wet in Atlanta, he got a shot with one of the most prominent schools in college sports as a Michigan State Spartan. Saban, as most remember, rebuilt that football program from 1995-99 before his historic stops at LSU and Alabama.

Again, the greatest coach in college football history proudly endorsed his guy as MSU’s future.

“In a time of staggering change across college sports, his vision and leadership are exactly what the Spartans need to thrive,” Saban said of Batt. “J did an outstanding job for us at Alabama before taking over at Georgia Tech, where he brought renewed energy and strategic growth to the Yellow Jackets, laying a strong foundation of competitive success.

“He is a perfect fit in East Lansing to help build champions on and off the field and lead MSU with purpose into the future.”

One of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time, Tom Izzo, felt the same way, highlighting Batt’s strong history of fundraising and innovation at previous stops.

He had exactly what the program he’s been a part of for 31 years was missing in a pivotal time.

“This is a key moment in the history of Michigan State Athletics,” Izzo said. “With J Batt’s hiring, President Kevin Guskiewicz has found the right person to lead our department as college athletics continues to evolve. J has displayed tremendous innovation as a leader and has a proven track record of revenue generation.”

Not a bad trio to have singing your praises.

The door only opened for a one-and-done in East Lansing due to President Guskiewicz’s unexpected departure to Clemson, taking over on May 27 after just two years with the Spartans.

Just a few short weeks later, he has emerged as Barnhart’s likely replacement — and it appears Kentucky got a good one.