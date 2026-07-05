Nikola Kusturica drops 37 points in gold medal loss against Team USA

Roster-building season is not over yet in college basketball. The top available player just sent a statement at the FIBA World Cup in Turkey. Team USA won the gold but Nikola Kusturica showed why he is such a coveted prospect.

The wing dropped 37 points for Serbia in a 107-81 to Team USA on Sunday. America captured its eighth consecutive gold medal in the U17 World Cup. Many of the players who will wear that gold medal are top prospects in the 2028 class, but Kusturica will be playing for a college program come October. Kentucky has made a push.

🇷🇸 Nikola Kusturica showed why he’s considered one of the top prospects in the world with a big game despite the loss to team USA



37 points

9 boards

2 assists

9-23 FG

2-11 3P

17-22 FT



Pretty wild performance by the 6’8 do it wing, reportedly headed to the NCAA next season pic.twitter.com/sTEphHUwAy — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) July 5, 2026

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope was in Istanbul this weekend to watch the event. There is talent on the USA team worth scouting, but the current pursuit of the Serbian superstar stands out. UK is looking to make one final push to land Nikola Kusturica. Some other contenders have emerged. A decision could be right around the corner.

Recruiting never stops in college basketball.

UCLA is the current favorite for Nikola Kusturica

On Tuesday morning, Travis Branham of 247Sports updated his Crystal Ball projection for the Serbian star, calling for Kusturica to land with Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins.

It was only just a couple of weeks ago that Kentucky was viewed as the favorite to land Kusturica. Branham even plugged in a Crystal Ball pick in favor of the Wildcats before pulling it down soon after. Gonzaga and Michigan are the two other schools believed to be in the mix, but UCLA has momentum to land the 17-year-old, who will have to play two years of college basketball before heading off to the NBA. On3’s Bruin Online Report called its shot Monday night, also predicting Kusturica to UCLA.

The expectation is that Kusturica will suit up for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Kentucky targets on Team USA

Kentucky had a handful of potential former Wildcats competing on the world stage for the 2026 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup.

How many can Mark Pope land? He’s offered six of the 12 finalists and has shown early interest in a few others.

The initial training camp roster included 36 athletes, was cut to 18, and then to a final 12. This was the group.

26 F Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (No. 15) – Duke

’27 F CJ Rosser (No. 1)

’27 G Beckham Black (No. 6)

’27 G Cayden Daughtry (No. 11)

’27 G Jordan Page (No. 12)

’28 G NaVorro Bowman Jr. (No. 21)

’27 F Asa Montgomery (No. 40)

’28 F AJ Williams (No. 1)

’28 C Erick Dampier Jr. (No. 4)

’28 G Mason Collins (No. 7)

’28 C Xavier Young (No. 13)

’29 G JJ Crawford

*Kentucky offers in bold, interest italicized