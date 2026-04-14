NIL market up 65% from last year, according to Evan Miya

If it seems like college basketball teams are paying more for players in the transfer portal this year, it’s because they are; a lot more, in fact. According to one industry expert, the NIL market for Division I players is up approximately 65% from last year, even more the higher up the food chain you go.

In addition to running the popular college basketball analytics site EvanMiya.com, Evan Miyakawa created Front Office Suite, a tool designed for coaches, general managers, and athletic directors to obtain NIL evaluations for players based on their analytic profiles relative to current market trends. UK Athletics just launched a similar database called BLUEprint to help Kentucky coaching staffs with talent acquisition, finances, roster management, and more.

Front Office Suite is used by around 30 teams across 12 conferences, both high-major and mid-major. Through it, Miyakawa can see how much programs are paying for players this year compared to years past. On average, Division I players cost 65% more than a year ago, 73% if those players are transferring from a power conference team. Players transferring from a low- or mid-major conference team cost 44% more than in 2025.

Front Office Suite’s data goes further. Frontcourt players are being paid the most, with centers costing about 30% more than they should on average, undoubtedly a result of this year’s NCAA Tournament, in which big men ruled. While Kentucky needs more frontcourt players to complement Malachi Moreno — and Moreno’s deal to return for another season wasn’t cheap — the Cats’ biggest area of need is the backcourt. The good news for Mark Pope is that point guards are the biggest “bargain” of the portal cycle so far.

Here is a table showing how much it would cost a team to acquire a player worth $1 million at each position, according to Front Office Suite’s data. Point guards have the best value of all five positions.

Graphic via EvanMiya.com

“Here’s how to interpret the table exactly: to obtain a center or a point guard who is equivalent in talent level, it would cost $1.3 million for the center, while only $813,000 for the point guard,” Miyakawa explains. “That means, in this market, it costs 61% more NIL dollars to get a center of the same caliber as a point guard.”

If you’re looking for more good news, Kentucky is still expected to have one of, if not the, top NIL budgets this offseason. Mark Pope also has a front office now, with Keegan Brown joining the staff as the Director of Roster Management. The staff has access to BLUEprint, which can help them make informed roster decisions. We’ve seen early signs that Pope’s approach to NIL this offseason has changed, with returning players electing to go elsewhere over taking a pay cut. Time will tell whether or not that strategy pays off, but it certainly seems like Kentucky is ready to spend smarter ahead of a make-or-break season.

[EvanMiya: NIL Market Trends You Need To Know]